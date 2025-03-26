3 biggest questions the Angels must answer in 2025

Will this be the year the Angels finally get solid results from their pitching staff?

Over the last four seasons, the Angels have had a pitching staff that ranks near the bottom of the league. By ERA the team ranked 22nd in 2021, 9th in 2022, 23rd in 2023, and 26th in 2024. Simply put, the team has been completely devoid of talent on the rubber.

For years the club has seen veteran additions underperform and young talents flame out which has severely held the team back. That will need to change if the Halos are to field a competitive team again.



The team has addressed the rotation and the bullpen with veteran additions Yusei Kikuchi and Kenley Jansen to anchor the rotation and bullpen respectively. They also have another crop of young, unproven arms behind them.

Kikuchi will have to show that he's closer to the guy who twirled 60 innings of 2.70 ERA ball down the stretch in Houston as opposed to the guy who owns a 4.57 ERA in six major league seasons. Jansen will have to prove that, although removed from the most dominant period in his prime, his 37-year-old arm can still reliably close out games.

Youngsters like Jack Kochanowicz, Reid Detmers, and Ben Joyce will have to prove that their production matches their talent, while the next wave of young Angels hurlers will need to show that they can competently fill roles once called upon.

Again, not every piece will need to turn into a superstar, however as a whole the Angels will need a pitching staff that can prove to be average or better for the first time in years if they want to compete and springboard back into contention in the coming years.

If the Angels are able to answer these questions in the affirmative, 2025 will be a season of growth and bright spots as the future outlook will greatly improve. If not, the bleakness will continue and fans will grow even more restless after years of futility.

