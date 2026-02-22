3 burning questions casting doubt over Angels spring training

The Los Angeles Angels have several things to figure out this spring. There are many jobs up for grabs, and determining the winners and losers is what the next few weeks will be about.

But while some decisions will be made, the root question won't truly have an answer. Not for a long time. For some of these pressing issues, we're going to have to see how things play out on the field. And it's going to take time.

3 burning questions casting doubt over Angels spring camp

Can the Angels keep Mike Trout healthy, especially if he's the everyday center fielder?

The Angels painted themselves into a corner. If they had added a qualified big league center fielder at some point this offseason, we wouldn't be where we are today. However, with Josh Lowe, a corner outfielder, as the only addition to the outfield mix, it was only a matter of time before Mike Trout began chomping at the bit to return to his natural position.

Trout's bat is what will give the Halos any chance of competing in 2026. He should be plastered in the DH spot and wrapped in bubble wrap every time he's not in the batter's box. Instead, he'll be roaming the middle of Los Angeles' outfield. For how long, though?

We can't answer that question except in the negative should he get hurt this spring. Otherwise, his health will feel like a ticking time bomb all season long. On top of that, we'll be robbed of the precious opportunities we need to see who should take over for the three-time MVP if (when?) he gets hurt.

That's just one of the many subquestions this development brings out. Another one is, how much worse does this make the Angels' already putrid defense? The last time Trout played center was in 2024, when he posted -1 outs above average in just 203 innings. That sample is too small to draw meaningful conclusions, but with his injury and age, it's unlikely that he'll be the Gold Glover he once was.

Who will be the closer by season's end?

Robert Stephenson might be the frontrunner, but he's far from the only option. Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano, Drew Pomeranz, and Ben Joyce might all have something to say about that. And even if Stephenson wins the job, how long will he keep it?

This is a player who has only pitched 10 innings over the past two seasons. The injuries aren't surprising; in fact, the Angels added a clause in his contract that gives them a cheap, $2.5 million option on him for the 2027 season if he suffers a severe elbow injury. That's exactly what happened before he could throw a single regular-season inning. They knew his elbow was a mess, and still moved forward.

On top of that, Stephenson earned the hefty $33 million deal on the strength of his 3.10 ERA performance in 2023. However, the previous year, he posted a 5.43 ERA. He's not a guy with a long track record of consistency.

If Stephenson needs to be replaced, due to either poor performance or injury, all of the alternatives also have question marks regarding injury and performance as well. We could see this merry-go-round spin all season long.

What does the future hold for Perry Minasian and Kurt Suzuki?

Somewhat surprisingly, Arte Moreno handed Perry Minasian a contract extension in August of 2024. That covers the exec through the end of this season, but no longer. Minasian didn't act like a guy whose job was on the line this offseason. It wouldn't be a surprise if he wanted to spend, but Moreno kept a tight grip on the purse strings.

This ties into new manager Kurt Suzuki, who was given just a one-year deal. He's safer than Minasian, who is going into his sixth year trying to figure this out, but if Minasian goes, it's reasonable to assume that a new general manager would want to hand-pick the next manager.

What the baseline is for either of these two men to keep their jobs is unknown. It's all subject to the whims of Arte Moreno, which can change on a dime. So, even if the Angels look like world beaters this spring, it will be a long while before we get any sort of clarity on who will be running the show beyond 2026.