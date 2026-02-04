Angels' closer competition in spring training should have a clear frontrunner

The Los Angeles Angels probably don't feel great about their closer options heading into the 2026 season, but there is a clear frontrunner for the role in Robert Stephenson even though he is coming off two straight injury-plagued seasons.

The right-handed flamethrower signed with the Halos on a three-year, $33 million contract ahead of the 2024 season only to miss all of 2024 with an elbow issue that required Tommy John surgery. While the Angels may be entertaining a true competition at closer this spring, it is very clear should should be considered the favorite for the job.

Robert Stephenson is the clear and obvious frontrunner to be Angels' closer

Stephenson came back in 2025 and looked good at first, but quickly went back on the IL due to a nerve issue in his arm. It was beginning to look like 2024 all over again, but he was able to come back towards the end of the year and made some more appearances before he was shut down in September for good with elbow inflammation.

In all, Stephenson had a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings of work last season with 10 strikeouts and 3 walks issued. The Angels were certainly hoping for more when they gave him that contract, but maybe he can make good by becoming a solid closer in 2026. The irony is that Stephenson has never really been a closer before in his big league career. He has just three career saves since debuting with the Cincinnati Reds back in 2016.

Yet, Stephenson has the stuff of a closer, which is exactly why the Angels signed him to that big contract in the first place. He had 77 strikeouts in 52 innings of work in 2023. That raw strikeout stuff is exactly what a team wants from a closer so if Stephenson can prove that that version of himself still exists, then he should be a solid closer.

While Stephenson is the clear favorite, there are others in the running. Ben Joyce, Kirby Yates, and Jordan Romano are all other potential options. Romano was once an All-Star closer so he could provide the stiffest competition even if his stuff is not as elite as it once was. With Stephenson's lengthy injury history and elbow issues, it would not be a big surprise if one of those guys had to step into the closer role at some point even if Stephenson does win the role in spring training.

It may be a bit jarring for Angels fans to go from having one of the more reliable closers in the game last year with Kenley Jansen to a relative novice when it comes to closing the door in the ninth in Stephenson. Yet, Stephenson has the best stuff of anyone in the bullpen and is a guy who could even make an All-Star team if he stays healthy and finally puts it all together for the Angels.