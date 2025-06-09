3 changes Ron Washington needs to make for Angels to keep winning

With the Angels playing good baseball recently, there is added pressure on Ron Washington to start managing this team with more aggression in his decision making process. When the team was losing series after series, deciding to allow poorly performing players in their usual spots was annoying but somewhat understandable. However, Washington is running out of excuses when it comes to these three changes to turn a mediocre Angels team into one with more upside in regards to a push towards the playoffs.

1.) Move Reid Detmers to the rotation

When the Angels were struggling, Washington backing struggling young pitcher Jack Kochanowicz was one that he could at least make the argument for. However, with the Angels winning despite Kochanowicz consistently spotting opposing teams 3-5 runs, there needs to be an end to this.

Reid Detmers has arguably been the best pitcher on the Angels this season, full stop. He has turned into an absolutely elite reliever since his back-to-back blowup appearances in early May. Given that he has clearly figured out how to attack batters, it is time for the Angels to give him an extended run as a starter this summer. Sure, he'll need some time to get stretched out as a starter, but he is undoubtedly a better option than Kochanowicz, who should be optioned to work through his development similar to Ryan Johnson's current plan.

2.) Bench Luis Rengifo

It pains me as much as anyone, but Luis Rengifo just has zero excuses to continue playing every day for the Angels. He has been among the worst hitters in baseball this season and has yet to show even a flash of his 2024 self. Given that Ron Washington continues to refuse substantial change, Rengifo has continued being an easy out for opponents day in and day out.

But it needs to end. He is likely going to be traded this summer, but even if not he is better suited to be done in Anaheim. Rengifo clearly needs a change in scenery, and a contending team will surely take an upside swing on him to find his stroke again in the second half of the season.

As for who should be starting at second/third in place of Rengifo, there are a few options. Obviously, Yoan Moncada should be the starting third baseman any time he is healthy. At second, there is a slew of veterans the Angels could use such as Kevin Newman, Scott Kingery, or newly signed Chris Taylor. If the Angels really want to get crazy, Christian Moore is tearing up AAA for Salt Lake City, and a promotion there could add extra juice to an otherwise stale bottom half of the order.

3.) Shuffle up the lineup

There are just far too many oversights in the Angels' current lineup. In the lead off spot, Zach Neto is a perfect fit. His power-speed combo has been excellent this season. Nolan Schanuel, as good as he is, should not be hitting in front of Mike Trout and Taylor Ward, though. Every at-bat matters, and Trout/Ward need as many at-bats as possible given they are vastly better power hitters than Schanuel.

Neto, Trout, Ward is a rock solid top three. Schanuel hitting clean up is not traditional, sure, but he'd be a great option to either hit in the first inning with runners on base or leadoff the second inning, giving the bottom half of the order momentum if he can get on base.

Logan O'Hoppe and Moncada hitting fifth and sixth packs a lot of power into the middle of the lineup. Jo Adell's recent surge slots him seventh, with the largely disappointing Jorge Soler behind him. Rengifo, or preferably another option, slotted ninth.

Ron Washington is an old timer, so his habit of following the traditional lineup mold is somewhat expected. However, he needs to adjust to the modern times and get his best hitters the most at-bats and get some juice into the middle of the order at the same time.

This Angels team has flaws, obviously, but going forward they need to do away with the self-imposed flaws by Washington and Co. if they wish to truly contend for a playoff spot in the crowded American League Wild Card race.

