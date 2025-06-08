5 Angels players who won't survive the 2025 trade deadline

As the Angels head towards the MLB trade deadline, it seems as though they will be among the sellers despite winning their fair share of games recently. The middle class of the American League is in a tight race for the Wild Card spots, and there are too many teams in front of the Angels as we currently sit to justify them buying at the deadline to make a run. And given Perry Minasian's track record (the Luis Garcia trade from last year continues to pay off), he has shown to be a much better deadline seller than buyer (Lucas Giolito, need I say more?).

And with the selling, there are some Angels who are simply destined to be on their way out of Anaheim this summer. Whether it be due to them being too valuable not to trade or their lack of production, these five Halos are very likely playing their final games for Ron Washington - unless they have a couple more eight game winning streaks in their pockets.

Luis Rengifo

Last season, Luis Rengifo had a case as the most valuable player on the Angels. He hit the ball well and played all over the diamond. He was a spark of hope in an otherwise abysmal season. This season, he is just not the same player. He has been worth -1.5 WAR per Baseball Reference, and could very well be released if he is not traded this summer.

He does still have some value, however. Rengifo is an ideal candidate for a change of scenery, and given his awful first half of 2025, contending teams could see a high-upside player who just needs new coaches and a new atmosphere to be successful. He has been steadily losing value, but even if the Angels can acquire fringe prospects it would be a deal worth making.

Kyle Hendricks

As someone who was inexplicably excited about Kyle Hendricks coming home to Anaheim this season, it pains me to say his days pitching for his hometown team are very likely coming to an end. He has been reliably disappointing this season, and grades out as one of the worst regular starters in the American League, if not all of baseball.

This is not a trade candidate - unless he can string together some solid outings over the next month - but when the deadline passes and the Angels officially wave the white flag on the season, Hendricks' rotation spot will likely be given to a younger pitcher trying to prove they belong.

Taylor Ward

Opposite of Hendricks, Taylor Ward is simply just too valuable at this point to let him linger in Anaheim. His power stroke has been back this season, and even if his average if flirting with the Mendoza Line, contending teams always want power hitting and versatility at the deadline. Ward offers both of those, and the likelihood of someone paying up for his services looks more and more likely with every big fly off of Ward's bat.

Yoan Moncada

Moncada's late inning heroics against the Blue Jays was one of the best moments of the season for Halo fans. He has posted an OPS+ of 135 this season, making him one of the best bounce back stories in the entire MLB. Injuries have dulled the excitement a bit, but his swing has been pure whenever he's been able to get in the lineup. If Moncada can return and stay in the lineup until the deadline - while keeping his stroke sweet - he may be able to bring home a nice prospect or two for the barren Halo farm system.

Tyler Anderson

Similar to Ward and Moncada, Tyler Anderson is simply pitching too well for the Angels to not trade him this summer. With a 3.86 ERA so far this season (which is inflated after the mishap in Boston), Anderson has been reliable as anyone on the mound for the Halos. If there is one thing contending teams will always trade for, it is soli starting pitching. Anderson has the postseason experience with the Dodgers, and could be a reliable option every fifth day for one of the many AL teams fighting for a Wild Card spot.

