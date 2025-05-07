LA Angels News: Veteran's return sparks late rally, another outfielder goes down

The Angels welcomed back Yoan Moncada with the hopes that the veteran switch-hitter's return to the lineup would jumpstart a slumbering offense. Moncada struggled with a strange thumb injury back in spring training that threatened his availability for opening day, and while he initially powered through, he landed on the injured list back on April 4.

What was thought to be a minor bruise cost the oft-injured infielder a little over a month before making his return May 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his time away, the Angels emerged as one of the most potent offenses in baseball before cratering hard and being mired in a team-wide slump that has lasted for weeks.

A two-run homer from the struggling Taylor Ward in the bottom of the first erased a Tyler Anderson mistake to even the game at 2-2; however, the Angels' bats, as they've done far too often this season, fell dormant for most of the rest of the game.

It wasn't until the eighth inning that the scoring on either side got back on track. In the top of the inning, the man who spurned the Angels' offseason advances, Anthony Santander, launched a solo shot off of Ryan Johnson to put Toronto up 3-2, bringing about that all too familiar feeling that the game was going to spiral out of reach.

The Halos small-balled their way to tie the game with Zach Neto walking, stealing second, and ultimately scoring on a throwing error on a Nolan Schanuel sac bunt. A Logan O'Hoppe single plated Schanuel to give the Angels a 4-3 lead, but in light of the bullpen's struggles, more would be needed for the fanbase to feel at ease.

That's when Moncada stepped to the plate with two on and one out and launched a no-doubter over the right field wall that left the bat at 107.9 miles per hour and would have been gone in all 30 MLB ball parks, putting the Angels up 7-3. Jo Adell, who came in as an injury replacement, followed up with a dinger of his own, which would ultimately be the last salvo in the Halos' 8-3 victory.

More than just the home run, Moncada's return adds balance to a right-handed heavy lineup and provides another competent hitter with plate discipline for a team that has struggled mightily at the plate. Maybe his return is just the shot in the arm the team needed.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows in his return, however.

Outfielder Gustavo Campero leaves the game, Angels unsure of the extent of his injury

The Angels' already thin outfield took another hit to the depth as Gustavo Campero left the contest after twisting his leg awkwardly on a swing in the fifth inning. Campero, who had been raking at Triple-A Salt Lake with a .333/.397/.472 line, had been the primary Mike Trout replacement as the superstar landed on the injured list himself with a knee injury last week.

Campero has kicked around the Angels' system for the last several seasons, toiling in obscurity for the majority of that time. He finally reached the big leagues last season as a 26-year-old, playing 13 games and hitting .239/.271/.348 with one homer and three steals.

The extent of his injury is unknown, with the team calling it "left ankle irritation," though it certainly looked more severe.

This is Gustavo Campero's foot on that last swing. pic.twitter.com/9VTjqeKtnG — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 7, 2025

We'll learn soon if the injury looks worse than it really is, but in the meantime, the underdog outfielder's opportunity to prove himself at the highest level is in peril. Should Campero require a stint on the injured list, the options to replace him are both plentiful and mostly uninspiring.

The most exciting option would be top prospect Matthew Lugo, although the soon-to-be-24-year-old has struggled at Triple-A this season. Other outfield options in Salt Lake include: Bryce Teodosio (1.116 OPS). Korey Holland (.438 OPS). and Tucker Flint (.600 OPS). Ryan Noda (.692 OPS), primarily a 1B/DH but with some ability to play the corner outfield, could be an option, too.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that, but until Campero is further evaluated, his status will be an open question.

