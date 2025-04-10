Can you believe how many home runs the 2025 Los Angeles Angels are hitting? It's absolutely insane how far this lineup has come along in such a short amount of time, as they scored just five runs in their first three games against the lowly White Sox. Well, since then they have been raking at a level that is almost unparalleled throughout the league. Here are the amount of runs the Angels have scored in each of their games after the first three of the season: 5, 9, 5, 6, 10, 6, 4, 4, 11. They have been getting most of those via the long ball, so let's dive into where they rank league-wide in hitting dingers.

For the 1st time since 2000, 3 different @Angels go deep twice in the same game 🤯



(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/d6uSa56Bg7 — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2025

MLB Standings ordered by home runs: the 2025 Angels are crushing baseballs

Perry Minasian was clear in his plan this offseason: improve upon their putrid slugging percentage from 2024. He acquired Jorge Soler (who has three dingers) and Travis d'Arnaud to do just that, but the vast majority of the Angels' home runs have come from their own internally developed players. Their team leaders in home runs are Mike Trout, Logan O'Hoppe (who was acquired via trade in 2022 but has been a high priority prospect with the Angels), and Kyren Paris (he was not necessarily developed by the Angels, but by Aaron Judge's personal swing coach...but he technically qualifies) with five a piece. Then former Angels first round selections in Taylor Ward and Jo Adell have three and two home runs respectively. Luis Rengifo has one, which rounds out where all 24 Angels home runs have come from so far this season. Oh, and Zach Neto has yet to play a game so far.

All stats are brought to you by TruMedia

The home run barrage against Tampa Bay in George Steinbrenner field has catapulted the Angels up the leaderboards. They only trail the Dodgers' 28 and Yankees' 26 total home runs for the league lead. The Dodgers and Yankees' 5.4% HR per plate appearance also slightly overshadow the Angels' 5.2%, which is third. The next highest mark in HR% is the Athletics' 3.9%. Similarly, the Angels' 17.13 at bat per home run number barely trails the Dodgers' and Yankees' (16.23 and 16.29 respectively), and far outranks the fourth place A's 23.26 number. The last figure in which the Angels' rank third in the league is their ISO (isolated power), as their .219 figure also barely trails the Yankees' .244 and Dodgers' .230.

Sure, people are going to say this rate is unsustainable and the Angels profited off of playing at the Rays' spring training stadium. Well, having three players atop the top 12 in the league leaders in home runs is fun. The Rays had every opportunity to do the same thing. Plus, the Yankees have played in a little league park for years and they don't need to apologize for taking advantage. So, let us have this. It's been a long decade, and this is the most fun Angels fans have had watching their team in years.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout