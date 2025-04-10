Why LA Angels' Logan O'Hoppe's early breakout isn't a mirage

The Angels' early season surge could easily be an illusion, but not all their players finding massive success right now is, too. Kyren Paris and Logan O'Hoppe are both breaking out in major ways, but MLB.com's Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru believes there is tangible evidence that shows O'Hoppe should be able to remain largely the same hitter the rest of the campaign. Sepe-Chepuru believes that the Angels' backstop is recovered fully from his 2023 shoulder injury, and is pairing an increased swing speed with an elite ability to catch barrels.

Logan O'Hoppe homers in a fourth straight game! pic.twitter.com/LqdTOKwatx — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

In case you are not aware, O'Hoppe is slashing .324/.343/.765/1.108 with five home runs, 11 hits, nine RBIs (leads the team), an xWOBa in the 97th percentile, an xSLG in the 99th percentile, a barrel % in the 100th percentile, and hard-hit % in the 93rd percentile. Those traditional numbers and advanced metrics are certainly unsustainable, especially when you factor in his 37.1% K% and his 2.9% BB%. However, his new-found bat speed and existing ability to find the sweet-spot on the bat will certainly allow his to build off of an already impressive showing in 2024, which included 20 home runs and a .244/.303/.409/.712 slash.

The most concerning aspect of O'Hoppe's 2024 season was his drastic decline in production during the second half of the season. Some would argue that the fact that he caught more games than anybody in the American League other than Seattle's Cal Raleigh and the Athletics' Shea Langeliers last season means that his legs are fully under him and he is more than prepared for 2025. If you factor that in, plus that Travis d'Arnaud is a fantastic option as a backup... then it's fair to conclude that O'Hoppe is more than ready to take on the entirety of the season, rather than just the first half at this point in his career.

On the financial motivator side, Logan O'Hoppe might be on the doorstep of a massive contract extension with the way he is swinging it right now. O'Hoppe would like to receive a contract more in the range of what Raleigh got rather than Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. When you factor in his leadership abilities, the built-in mentors in Anaheim, the marketability, and the previous prospect caché, the 25-year-old could be on the precipice of a new deal.

Knowing the Angels, the young players swinging hard probably means they will go down with injury at some point. Try to enjoy the good times while they last, this franchise can beat them out of you fast. It feels different with O'Hoppe, however. He is making fans feel hope again.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout