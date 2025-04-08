Angels fans should be laughing at Astros' roster management after Players of the Week

When you're an Angels fan, you take any wins you can get. Well, in this instance, the win for Angels fans is seeing two former Astros lineup stalwarts absolutely tear the league up, and be recognized nationally for their efforts. The Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker won National League Player of the Week and the Boston Red Sox's Alex Bregman won American League player of the week for games that took place from March 31st-to-April 6th. Bregman and Tucker used to terrorize the Angels for years as a part of a semi-dynastic Astros run, and seeing them rake elsewhere is pretty funny. Sorry, Astros! Tough beat.

Former Houston Astros teammates outfielder Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs and third baseman Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox are the NL and AL Players of the Week. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 7, 2025

Before the 2025 season began, the Astros were not able to lock up Alex Bregman before or during his free agency, and decided not to try and pay Kyle Tucker what he is worth so ended up trading him. Let's just say Angels fans were not crying over the fact that Houston did not bring those guys back. Oh, and the Angels poached Yusei Kikuchi from them in free agency after Houston gave up a haul to acquire him. In the very early returns of the 2025 season, the Angels are ahead of the Astros in the standings while their former All-Stars and World Champions have moved on. Things are looking up.

The Astros still have Yordan Alvarez, yes. However, their lineup without Tucker and Bregman is taking a dive right now. They are truly in the lowest of ranks in the league in several major offensive statistics, including ranking last in extra base hits, 29th in SLG, doubles, and total bases. Did they start out slowly last season, as well? Yes, but Tucker and Bregman ranked second and third on their team respectively in fWAR for the entire season. Tucker and Bregman's replacements of Isaac Paredes and their clown car of right fielders do not necessarily strike fear in the hearts of pitchers.

Logan O'Hoppe made history, but did not win AL Player of the Week

For what it's worth, O'Hoppe staked a solid case for the American League honors but could not take it home. Bregman won it, but O'Hoppe posted a higher SLG, and hit four home runs to Bregman's two. The Angels' catcher became the first backstop to hit a home run in four straight games, and the team went 4-2 during the week. However, Bregman did lead the AL in hits, doubles, extra base hits, RBIs, and was tied for the lead in total bases in that span. O'Hoppe came close, but Bregman was more deserving ultimately (Cleveland's José Ramirez might actually have a bigger gripe than O'Hoppe).

