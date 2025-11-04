It was widely speculated that the Los Angeles Angels were terminating virtually everybody that Ron Washington appointed from the 2024-2025 coaching staff. Perry Minasian made calls to the coaching staff after the season and essentially soft-fired them by saying they were free to search for outside opportunities, and now some finality to the wholesale changes are beginning to trickle out.

3 coaches officially leave the organization as Angels attempt a full makeover

There are three names that are confirmed to be gone -- first base coach Eric Young Sr., third base and outfield coach Bo Porter and former MLB and MiLB catching coach Bill Haselman ("Has" was also the team's third base coach in 2023). Young Sr. and Porter are still seeking a new position with another team, while Haselman is confirmed to be going to the Cincinnati Reds to serve as the team's MLB catching coach.

Porter reportedly wanted to interview for the Angels' vacant managerial position, but unfortunately the organization wanted to push him out. There was a slight window for Porter and Young Sr. to return to the organization, as it was reported that the new manager was going to be free to select his own staff. Since Suzuki had been serving as the special assistant to Perry Minasian, he could have taken a liking to a couple of the MLB coaches. However, Arte Moreno, Minasian or Suzuki clearly want a fresh start and an attempt to wipe their hands clean of the past couple of unsuccessful seasons.

The Angels place a large emphasis on aggressive, yet fundamentally sound, baserunning. There have been some tough baserunning stats with the Halos the past couple of years with Young Sr. and Porter as base coaches. The Angels had the single worst rate of safely advancing on second base to home attempts the past couple of seasons, and the eighth-worst rate of safely advancing on both first to third and first to home attempts.

Kurt Suzuki will be surrounded by Mike Maddux and a bunch of other new faces that fans will need to get to know. Barry Enright was already replaced, and Angels fans are eagerly awaiting to hear who will replace Johnny Washington as hitting coach. The Maddux hire was a slam dunk decision, as they stole the longest tenured active pitching coach in baseball, so that is where the bar is for the team's next hitting coach.