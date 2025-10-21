The Los Angeles Angels' list of managerial candidates has been whittled down by one, with Albert Pujols and Arte Moreno having a falling out over the coaches he would have brought on (more on this later), his compensation, and how many additional resources Moreno would have contributed to the team he owns. With Pujols out of the way, the path has been cleared for either Torii Hunter or Kurt Suzuki to take the bull by the horns and win the job.

However, one member of the Angels coaching staff under Ron Washington is begging ownership and the front office for a chance to interview...despite the fact that the next manager will reportedly remove him from his post.

Angels News: Coach throws hat in managerial ring, next skipper will clean house

Per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic: "Los Angeles Angels coach Bo Porter told The Athletic last week that he wants another shot at managing and is very interested in the Angels’ current vacancy, which he interviewed for the last time it was open. 'I would enjoy managing the Angels because I’ve been there the last two years, I’ve made an investment there,' said Porter, who ended up on Ron Washington’s staff when he didn’t get the skipper job, 'The relationships have already been fortified.'"

Ghiroli reported that the Angels have not contacted Porter for an interview, and is hoping Perry Minasian runs this info up the ladder to Arte Moreno: “'I expressed my interest to him that I would love to interview for the job,' Porter said. 'That’s something (Minasian) would have to take back to Arte and they can make that decision. I believe I have a lot to offer to any organization that gives me a second chance.'”

Porter will have to not only beat out Hunter and Suzuki, but other worthy candidates like Nick Hundley (who just lost out on the San Francisco Giants gig), Ryan Flaherty, Brandon Hyde, and maybe even Rocco Baldelli or Ramón Vázquez. Porter also simply is fighting for his own place on the coaching staff for 2026.

Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com: "The Angels told all of their coaches they are free to look elsewhere for jobs because the new manager will select his own staff."

Porter throwing his hat in the ring is relatively unfortunate timing, as it was speculated and eventually confirmed that the next Angels skipper will clean house upon the hiring. If Pujols had won the job, Ramón Martínez would have replaced Barry Enright as the team's pitching coach. Enright and many of the other coaches (if not all) would have been ousted for Martínez and whomever else is in Pujols' orbit. It's normal practice for new managers to bring on their own braintrust, which would likely mean Porter will be let go if he does not succeed in his plea for managerial consideration.

If Hunter or Suzuki do become the manager, then perhaps they would spare several members of the coaching staff because they have been around them the past couple of years. It's not like many of the coaches have proven that they can help manage a successful ball club, but, like Porter said, continuity and relationships with the players are of vital importance. Maybe Hunter and Suzuzki took a liking to the work Porter and the others have done and will keep them around. However, some heads will likely roll -- likely Enright and Johnny Washington -- as the manager will want to re-model the most important assistant coaches.