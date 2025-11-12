3 contracts holding the Angels back this offseason

The Angels got their offseason started with an under-the-radar move for a promising reliever last week, but they have a lot more work to do if they want to end their 11-year playoff drought in 2026. Finding the right moves will be crucial, but their spending book may not be as hefty as the fans might hope for. Arte Moreno has always treated the luxury tax as an artificial cap, and the organization could see the offseason get started slower than expected. However, these three contacts will keep the Angels’ spending even more capped if Perry Minasian cannot find a way to offload these players and their money.

3 contracts that could hold Angels back this offseason

Anthony Rendon (owed $38.6 million in 2026)

Angels fans certainly do not need a rehashing of the Anthony Rendon Era. It has been plagued by injuries, poor production, and even included an altercation with an opposing fan. He missed all of 2025 with a hip injury, and there has been minimal information about his plans for 2026, as well as the Angels. There’s a number of ways this saga could end, but for the Angels’ sake it is hopefully a trade to relieve themselves of some payroll. This is - without a doubt - the biggest obstacle for the front office this offseason.

Jorge Soler (owed $16 million in 2026)

The Jorge Soler experiment was off from the get go. He was a slugger for Atlanta that had obvious holes in his game, and those came back to bite the Angels in 2025. Trading for someone who is (preferably) only a designated hitter is always a risky endeavor. And once Mike Trout went out with injury and was unable to return to the corner outfield, Soler's inability on the defensive side of things made an already poor outfield even worse. Despite some uncertainty everyone in Anaheim is hoping Trout returns to the outfield in 2026, but even if that wish comes true the production of Soler does not match the salary owed, especially when the Halos could find a solid starter for that number.

Robert Stephenson (owed $11 million in 2026)

Robert Stephenson being included on this list is really by no fault of his own. He has posted a 2.70 ERA with the Angels, but has only pitched 10 innings for the team since his signing prior to the 2024 season. Tommy John surgery and ongoing issues with his elbow have limited Stephenson, and if the Angels can find a team willing to bet on the upside for 2026 they'd be wise to allocate these funds elsewhere.