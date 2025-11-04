3 reasons the Angels’ off season may heat up slower than fans want

With the off season officially underway for the Angels, fans are likely already drooling at the idea of the upgrades this team could make to finally end their MLB-worst 11-year playoff drought. And while that is only encouraged as the Halos have been named as a potential landing spot for a dozen of the best free agents available, the fans may want to temper their expectations a bit as the stove might not heat up as quickly or as hot as fans may want in Anaheim.

3 reasons Angels fans might not get their dream off season

They still have a coaching staff to fill out

While the coaching staff may not go hand-in-hand with player acquisitions, it is a task that needs attention and finances. As the Angels pay coaches they recently showed the door as well as new manager Kurt Suzuki and his new coaching staff (including his first great hire in new pitching coach Mike Maddux). The time and finances required to bring in a completely new staff may put a brief stall in the free agency process in Anaheim.

A unique free agent class

In years’ past, free agent classes have been headlined by bonafide superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. This year’s top players all have question marks whether it be age, production dips, injury histories, etc. Kyle Tucker turned into one of the worst hitters in baseball for two months, Kyle Schwarber can only DH, and Framber Valdez’s cross up incident will surely have some organizations questioning his value. While the Angels might not have the money for the top of the free agent class, their targets will all have question marks and a slow free agency in general could be in play across MLB.

The impending MLB labor negotiations and potential lockout

Angels fans don’t need to be told that owner Arte Moreno enjoys cutting costs when he can. While he’s always been eager to bring stars to Anaheim, his cheapness was on full display in the playoffs. Free agents this offseason will value contracts that go into 2027 and beyond, creating a safety net should the MLB Players Association and the owners head for a lockout in 2027. Moreno opting to stick to one-year deals could be in play, and thus the Angels and fans could be waiting for signings for weeks, if not months.

