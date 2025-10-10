The New York Yankees, who have not won a World Series since 2009, were eliminated from the playoffs yet again. After defeating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round, the Yankees were bludgeoned by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Divisional Series.

The Yankees have several big-name free agents hitting the market once the playoffs end. One of them is Devin Williams, who was largely unimpressive during his tenure with the Bronx Bombers. Pursuing Williams, who still should be a marquee set-up man or closer, seems like a logical play for the Angels. However, the Angels are likely too scarred from the Robert Stephenson deal to want to give another reliever a multi-year contract with a high average annual value.

3 departing Yankees players Angels should steal after latest October failure

Which free agents should the Yankees re-sign?



- OF/1B Cody Bellinger (Player Option)

- 1B Paul Goldschmidt

- OF Trent Grisham

- RHP Devin Williams

- RHP Luke Weaver

- LHP Tim Hill (Club Option)

- RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (Club Option)

- UTIL Amed Rosario

- LHP Ryan Yarbrough

- RHP… — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) October 9, 2025

Cody Bellinger

The Angels likely do not have much of a shot of adding Bellinger as their full-time designated hitter, but if they do want to pony up money that would meet his worth then he could be a huge add to their lineup. Bellinger showcased how tough of an at bat he can be in the Wild Card round and ALDS. He is an absolute pest at the plate, and only struck out at a 13.7% rate -- that was in the 91st percentile of baseball.

What's not to like about Bellinger, other than that he's in his 30s now and might lose some power if he leaves Yankee Stadium? Even when you factor that in, he should remain a high priority for the Angels who desperately need a left-handed slugger who rarely strikes out. An outfield of Taylor Ward in left field, Bellinger in center (he has phenomenal fielding metrics) and Jo Adell in right field plays.

Luke Weaver

Yankees fans are done with the Luke Weaver experience, even though he was incredibly clutch for them during their World Series run in 2024. Weaver reportedly might want to pull a Clay Holmes, and sign with a team in who is open to him converting to the starting rotation. Sounds like an Angels players already!

The Angels converted José Soriano from being a reliever to a starter, and converted Reid Detmers from a starter to a reliever and back to a starter again. Adding Weaver as a third converted reliever feels on par for this organization.

That being said, it's not the worst idea in the world. Weaver looks like chopped liver after that putrid postseason run this year, which means he'll be cheap. A rotation of Yusei Kikuchi, Soriano, Detmers, Weaver and TBD doesn't look too bad! The Angels will not have the most money to throw around this offseason, but Weaver could be an upside play for sure.

Paul Goldschmidt

The top brass with the Angels, particularly assistant general manager Joey Prebysnki, have long been huge fans of Goldy. He is the epitome of a player who plays the game the right way. Prebynski has raved about his baserunning -- even though Goldschmidt is one of the slowest players in baseball, he is still adept at going first-to-third and second-to-home based on instincts, reads, judgment and fundamentals. Goldschmidt is a player of high character and makeup, which Perry Minasian values more than anything. Adding him would go a long way with the young core the Angels have in that clubhouse.

As for on the field value, Goldschmidt certainly could platoon with Nolan Schanuel at first base. The Angels will almost certainly look to offload Jorge Soler this offseason, so Goldschmidt could DH against right-handed hitters if Mike Trout does play some right field next year. Goldschmidt would be a cheap add, and his off-field contributions could outweigh what he does on the field, but he's definitely worth a look.