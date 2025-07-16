The Angels are still in the American League wild card race, and in order to make a serious run at the playoffs they need to offload some dead weight. As of now, the Yankees, Red Sox and Mariners are in pole position. The Angels need to pass the Rays, Rangers and Twins, while holding off the Royals and Guardians who are right on their heels (the Orioles are also 3.5 games back too). Based on their preseason predictions, run differential and the past decade of ineptitude, the Angels are the logical team to drop out of the race. Unless they can buy a whole bunch of wins at the trade deadline, that is.

The current players on the roster bubble who do not have trade value are Carson Fulmer, Lamonte Wade Jr., Kevin Newman and Gustavo Campero. However, there are a few moveable pieces with the organization who could be packaged somehow in order to procure the Angels with more favorable options -- be it in the majors or in the farm system.

3 expendable Angels players who the team can move before the trade deadline

Jorge Soler

The past month (from June 13th until the All-Star break), Soler played 15 games and slashed .196/.283/.370/.653 with a 21:5 K:BB. That sample size is entirely indicative of his 2025 season, as the right fielder is slashing .211/.288/.368/.656 with a 91:26 K:BB. Yes, the Angels' right fielder is Jorge Soler right now. Seems like that's not the most sustainable plan for both the Angels and the 33-year-old with groin and back issues.

Several teams could use an intimidating presence at the plate with serious postseason chops to slot in as their DH. His contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, and his salary is certainly tradable. He could help off-set an incoming salary for sure.

Jack Kochanowicz

Are the Angels in a position to sell off Kochanowicz? The recently demoted starter is 24-years-old with an electric arm, and the team is in no position to part ways with a player like that. However, he could certainly be a part of an enticing trade package to reel in a higher caliber starter to take his spot in the rotation.

Luis Rengifo

A month ago, trading Rengifo was impossible. However, teams would actually take on the utility man as a rental given what he's shown the past month...which exactly coincided with Christian Moore's big league promotion. In his first 60 games this year, Rengifo slashed .208/.242/.256/.498. Compare that to his last 29 games games, where he posted a .292/.342/.443/.786 slash.

It might be a tough pill to swallow to trade Rengifo given that he provides the Angels insurance on both Yoán Moncada and Christian Moore's health the rest of the year. He is one of a few hitters who does not strike out at a horrible rate, thus diversifying a lineup that desperately needs it.

Are his last 29 games more indicative of his season or are the first 60? Would he start every day at second base or would Moore and Chris Taylor be able to produce more than him the rest of the year? Most importantly, how much do the Angels trust his health? Trading him could get them a solid return, either as part of a deal to bring in a lineup regular or pitcher, or a group of prospects. The safest move would be to offload Rengifo before his contract expires and moves on somewhere else. Sell high on Rengifo now, and do not risk him heading to the injured list or being a back-up to Moncada, Moore and even Taylor.

