While the Angels are focused on continuing to fight for a Wild Card spot this season, Perry Minasian is surely looking at what he can do this offseason to improve in 2026 in order to finally end this decade-long postseason drought in Anaheim. Sometimes, the best thing to do is look inward, and Minasian should do so by extending these three Halos as soon as possible.

Zach Neto, Shortstop (Free agent following the 2029 season)

The idea of a Zach Neto extension is not new for Angels fans. It should have been done last offseason, as it was very clear that he was going to be a franchise player for the Angels. Now, his status has only grown as he is one of the best shortstops in all of baseball and arguably the best leadoff hitter in MLB. While there are still a lot of years between now and Neto’s free agency, now is the time to strike for Minasian and Co. so they can ensure Neto is in Anaheim for his entire career at a price that works for both sides. Although, it may already be too late for that.

Taylor Ward, Outfield (Free Agent following the 2026 season)

After spending the entirety of 2025 involved in trade rumors, Ward made it clear he wanted to stay in Southern California. He got his wish and in turn has given the Angels the best baseball of his career over the past month. Yes, he is going to be 32 next season. But it’s clear that once the trade rumors ended, Ward began playing better. If they can agree on a 1-2 year extension to keep Ward in Anaheim for his entire career, he may just reward them with the best baseball he has ever played.

Jose Soriano, Starting Pitcher (Free Agent following the 2028 season)

What the Angels have in Jose Soriano is still up for debate. He has flashed genuine elite stuff on the mound. The belief that there is an ace in there somewhere is a popular one among Angels fans (and a baseball legend), but Soriano has still yet to put it together. Perhaps he is one offseason away. Perhaps it never happens. Either way, the Angels should be looking to extend him now while the jury is still out. They obviously believe in him as a frontline starting pitcher, and so investing now will pay off big time should Soriano figure it out and enter that upper tier of starting pitchers.

The Angels are going to be active this offseason. However,, they should be sure to spend time looking at the current roster and make sure that their key players are going to be apart of this team for a long, long time.

