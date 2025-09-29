The Angels went into the 2025 season with the idea of contending for a playoff spot. At the trade deadline, they maintained that belief. They fell short in the end, and it had some fans pondering whether it is time for the Angels to fully turn the page and start a new chapter around their young core of Zach Neto, Jose Soriano, and Nolan Schanuel. And in doing so, making a few trades that may be hard for their fan base to stomach despite being better for the organization in the long run.

And disclaimer here - there is no Mike Trout trade. While he certainly would be the hardest goodbye for Angels fans, there is a near-zero possibility of him being traded. His value is at an all-time low, he is being paid $37.1 million for the next five years, and has a full no-trade clause. Trout will be in Anaheim until he does not want to be, and even then he may still be there.

3 hard-to-stomach trades Angels must consider

Taylor Ward

There is a genuine case that the Angels should extend Taylor Ward this offseason rather than move him in a trade. However, with Jo Adell and Mike Trout locking up two of the three spots in the outfield (unless Trout becomes a full time DH), the spots become thin. Competitive teams are well-balanced, and having three exceptional corner outfielders does not equate to wins. Ward may find himself once again publicly pleading to stay in Anaheim, but if the Angels find a third baseman or starting pitcher that is of a similar level, the fans may have to say goodbye to their eight-year veteran.

Reid Detmers

Halo fans got to watch Reid Detmers go from a starting pitcher capable of throwing no hitters as a rookie, to a below league average starting pitcher, and now saw him become an electric arm out of the bullpen. Detmers may be at the peak of his value, and sure, the Angels may rather just try him in their rotation next season. But if a team offers multiple pitchers that can start, the Angels may have no choice but to trade a fan favorite in order to build up their shallow pitching depth in the organization.

Jo Adell

There has been no better story for Angels fans this season than to watch Jo Adell break out into the superstar that many saw in him when the Halos drafted him. He always had the tools to be one of the best power hitters in baseball, and it all finally came together in 2025 as Adell put up a 117 WRC+. And while he has quickly become a player that has many fan accounts devoted to him (with the fans fitting “Jo” into every month as his power surge continues into “Jo-tember”), the reasoning for trading him is similar to the thought process of potentially dealing Ward. And with Adell, he is in line for a hefty extension, giving even more reason to trade him now.

