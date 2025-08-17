As the Angels cling onto their microscopic Wild Card chances, Mike Trout continues to watch 90% of the games from the dugout. Continuing to serve as a full-time designated hitter after moving to right field to avoid this very scenario, it may be time for the Angels and Trout to have an honest discussion about his future role in Anaheim.

The honest truth of the situation is that Mike Trout should have been a full time designated hitter going into the season. Sure, his injuries happen on the base paths rather than out in the field. But the line of thinking the Angels used to move him to the corner is the same one to argue Trout should simply be a DH from now on. If they had made that move going into the season, their poor investment in Jorge Soler(who they can now move on from) could have been spent a bit more wisely to improve the rotation.

Going forward, the Angels can’t make the same mistake.

Mike Trout is a designated hitter. As he goes into the twilight of his career, having him play the field just does not make any sense. With the ascension of Jo Adell’s offensive game this season, he needs to be in the lineup every game. With his shaky defense in center field and Gold Glove-potential in right field, Adell should have been the starting right fielder from the get-go in 2025. With Bryce Teodosio making a huge impact in his first couple weeks playing in the big leagues, it makes the decision to move Trout to DH even easier.

And sure, maybe he plays a few games in right field and allows half days off for Adell, Teodosio, and Taylor Ward. But the plan in Anaheim needs to be for him to be a full time designated hitter for the remainder of his contract. Partially due to his inability to stay healthy enough to both bat and play the field, but also due to the emerging talent in the outfield at The Big A.

With the Ward-Teodosio-Adell trio manning the outfield for at least 2026, it gives time for any potential Ward replacement in the minor leagues to prepare for 2027 and beyond. For the rest of Trout's contract, however, the roster needs to be assembled with the plan of Mike Trout as the full time designated hitter for the Angels. He has shown this season that he can be a valuable player in the lineup even as he enters the final few seasons of his career, so Trout and the Angels need to be honest with themselves and make the designated hitter spot a permanent seat for Trout..