3 in-house options for Angels to fill hole in center field

The Angels have been consistently rumored to be interested in bringing in a true center fielder in free agency or via trade this offseason. And while the position was far from a strength in 2025, there are other holes on this roster in the rotation, bullpen, and at third base that are arguably more pressing than center field. So before they trade one of their slugging outfielders for a center fielder than can contribute on offense and defense, it is worth looking at which players that are already in the organization could contribute at center field in 2026.

3 in-house center field options for Angels

Jo Adell

Yes, after grading out as one of the worst defensive center fielders in baseball last season Jo Adell may be worthy of another chance out there. After a Gold Glove season in right field, Adell came into camp preparing to build off of that. Roughly 40 days before the season started, the team moved Mike Trout to right field and Adell to center. While he has played center in the past, preparing for a full season at a new position in a little over a month is a tall task. And to Adell's credit, hs defense in center field went from awful to just bad throughout the season. If the Angels want to fully lean into their identity as a powerhouse offensively, minor improvements could make Adell sufficient enough defensively to warrant another chance in center.

Bryce Teodosio

A bad slump can change a lot in the big leagues, and Bryce Teodosio went through one. After hitting .357 through his first ten games in Anaheim, Teodosio finished the season with a .203 batting average largely due to a 17 game stretch that produced only five hits. But the defense is legitimately among the best in baseball and make him a fine option to hit ninth and contend for a Gold Glove in 2026 as the Angels' everyday center fielder.

Nelson Rada

Perhaps the most hyped up prospect in the organization, the 19-year old Nelson Rada climbed all the way to Triple-A in 2025. He has always been seen as an exceptional defensive center fielder, but his offense took off throughout the year as well. Rada will almost certainly be invited to Spring Training and (barring any free agency blockbusters) contend for the Opening Day starting job. Rada is an absolute machine when it comes to producing doubles and stealing bases, and if he is not the starter in 2026, it won't be long until he calls The Big A home.