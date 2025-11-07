There is a strong chance that the Angels' are not going to be as active in free agency as their fans wish for. Nevertheless, building a competitive team for 2026 has to happen if the organization wants to keep fans from rebelling. And while they have a number of holes to fill at third base, center field, the rotation, and bullpen, there is still a shot in the dark that Arte Moreno feels the itch to go big game hunting again. And if he does, bringing a former Los Angeles Dodgers' MVP back to Southern California could make the Angels a scary offense.

Cody Bellinger won MVP for the Dodgers in 2019, and then went on to have two forgettable seasons in LA. He turned his career around with the Chicago Cubs, and has been a focal point of the Yankees' offense for the past two seasons as Aaron Judge's running mate. Now, after opting out of his player option with the Bronx Bombers, Bellinger finds himself as one of the best players in the entire free agent class. Players who opt out are usually looking for long-term deals (which Moreno may be opposed to), and Bellinger is 100% worth paying up for if you're Perry Minasian.

Former Dodgers MVP is the perfect fit for Angels in free agency

The Angels found themselves in a constant loop of being forced to choose between amazing offense and poor defense in center field (Jo Adell) or exceptional defense with lackluster offense (Bryce Teodosio). In Bellinger, the Angels would no longer be forced into making this decision as he is a rock solid center fielder defensively. His offensive game speaks for itself, as Bellinger posted an OPS+ of 125 last season, postig a .272 batting average and hitting 29 home runs in 152 games.

By signing Bellinger, the Angels could officially open up the trade lines for Adell and fellow corner outfielder Taylor Ward (which they apparently have already done). An outfielder of Mike Trout, Bellinger, and the remaining player between Adell and Ward is not only an elite offensive trio, but a defensive unit that can hold its own over the course of the season while a larger hole on the Angels roster is filled via whatever trade Minasian may cook up with a corner outfielder.

Cody Bellinger was once a rival of the Angels, but now he could be the saving grace in Anaheim as they attempt to finally end their MLB-worst 11-year playoff drought.