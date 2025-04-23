3 LA Angels prospects who need to be called up before May 1

The Angels are a fun team, but not a perfect one. Despite a hot streak of late, their main issue right now is on the pitching side and they could easily swap out two to three of their major leaguers for an arm from the farm system for one reason or another. The Angels are stashing several veterans in Triple-A that could be viable call-ups (Jake Eder and Chase Silseth most notably), but there are several more fun options elsewhere in the minors. Plus, the Angels sure do love pushing their prospects with upside!

When you look around the league, you see several organizations making key call-ups as win-now moves. Whether it's the Milwaukee Brewers calling up Caleb Durbin and Craig Yoho or the Athletics calling up Nick Kurtz, several teams are dipping into their pipeline to pick up their big league squad. The Angels already skew young by rostering guys like Ryan Johnson (22-years-old), Kyren Paris (23), Nolan Schanuel (23), Zach Neto (24), or Jack Kochanowicz (24), and there are many avenues where they would want to add yet another talented youngster.

The big league position player group is set right now, especially when Yoán Moncada returns from the IL, and the team does not want to call up a top prospect simply to ride the bench. Basically, as well as Nelson Rada is hitting right now, there's no room for him in Anaheim right now.

Dana could come back up in a few different capacities as he continues to stretch out as a starter in Triple-A. His three innings did not go too well the first time around, but he might be a better a better long reliever option than their current guys.

Dana has been the Bees' best pitcher this season. Even amongst relievers, Dana leads the Triple-A Angels in many, many statistical categories -- ERA, WHIP, xFIP, innings per game, left on base%, and opposing hitters' OBP, OPS, and wOBA. He has a max velo of 97.0 MPH, too. He's clearly too good for Triple-A, and could be eased back into facing big league hitters again.

The Ian Anderson experiment is going poorly thus far -- Dana is simply a better pitcher than him right now. Dana's pitch modeling data in the bigs is better than Anderson's -- Dana's Stuff+ of 94 eclipses Anderson's of 88. Anderson's poor Stuff+ mark ranks second to last of Angels' pitchers, with Kyle Hendricks being the only pitcher to have worse stuff.

If Minasian wants to hold onto Anderson...if Jack Kochanowicz's performance keeps stalling and they find his behavior to be too juvenile to stay in the majors, then perhaps Reid Detmers goes back into rotation, Kochanowicz goes down, and Dana and Anderson take over as the team's long relievers. Keep giving the kid reps in the Show.