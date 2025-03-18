Angels prospect with 0 MiLB experience is 1 spot away from breaking camp in The Show

Sample size means a whole lot to team evaluators, but that might not be the case with the Angels and Ryan Johnson. Johnson, who has yet to throw a single inning as a professional, is on the precipice of breaking camp with a big league team. The Angels' no. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com, is showcasing his pitches and how effective he could be one day as a part of a bullpen or rotation in the near future.

Are the Angels serious about Ryan Johnson maybe breaking camp with the big league team? Perhaps it's a scenario like with Juan Flores -- where they kept the 19-year-old catcher in camp specifically to work with catching instructor, Jerry Narron. Maybe a Sal Fasano or Barry Enright really wanted to dig deep into the intriguing pitcher.

Bachman is likely going to move to the injured list, maybe even the 60-Day. That opens up a 40-man spot for either Johnson, Tim Anderson, J.D. Davis, or even Christian Moore. For Johnson to make the roster, he has to beat out two of José Suarez, Chase Silseth, Reid Detmers/Jack Kochanowicz, or Garrett McDaniels. He has to be above Suarez in the race, but he is not his biggest obstacle. Between Silseth, Detmers, and McDaniels, it appears Johnson's Cinderella run to the top might be cut short.

The Angels evaluators do still prioritize experienced players, so this is likely just a learning experience for the youngster. Even though Johnson is not that much younger than Detmers, Silseth, or McDaniels, he just does not have the same credentials. With McDaniels, the Angels view it as a cut-and-dry scenario -- they do not want to lose McDaniels, and they would if they keep Johnson over him. Perhaps he could beat out Silseth, because he is not necessarily tearing it up results-wise. Like with Detmers, Silseth does have great stuff that could be further amplified if he is moved out of the rotation.

The Angels love showing their prospect group that they will take any of them on the big league team at any time. That tactic is meant to inspire hope amongst the masses. The young pitchers in minor league camp -- be it Barrett Kent or fellow 2024 MLB draftee Chris Cortez, or Walbert Ureña, etc. -- look at Johnson with envy and are getting reaffirmed that if they put in the work then the Angels could easily call them up sooner rather than later.

What Johnson represents is bigger than him, but it sure shows that he might be one injury away from getting the best call of his life.

