Angels News: Moncada is not completely shut down from injury, update on bullpen race

The Angels, little-by-little, are determining who they will round their Opening Day roster out with. Yoán Moncada was supposed to be a part of that, but it remains unclear when he can return to full baseball activities. He is at least staying ready and saying he plans on being there on March 27th. Angels' skipper, Ron Washington, rightfully pointed out that they should not rush a player back with a thumb injury. However, if it truly just is bruising, then Moncada should not miss too much work between now and spring training.

Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register wrote that Moncada is out "indefinitely" which feels awfully dramatic. He did not tear anything in his thumb and simply needs the swelling to subside before throwing a ball or swinging a bat again.

Yoan Moncada took some ground balls today. He did not throw or hit. Not sure when he will try those. (It’s his throwing hand.) He said his goal is still to be ready by Opening Day. https://t.co/DACDlyHriG — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 17, 2025

If Moncada indeed is not rushed back for Opening Day, then Luis Rengifo assuredly will start every-day at third base. Additionally, perhaps J.D. Davis gets more of a look than Ryan Noda given that he could fill in at third base. Davis would need to be added to the 40-man roster to make the Opening Day roster, whereas Noda is already on it.

Michael Petersen gets sent down, while Ryan Johnson stays in the race

Yet another veteran reliever was sent down in favor of getting Ryan Johnson more looks. Michael Petersen, who the Angels claimed off waivers this offseason, was optioned down to Triple-A Salt Lake. Johnson, who would need to be added to the 40-man roster if he does somehow make the Opening Day roster, has been kept in camp over guys like Petersen, Sam Aldegheri, Hans Crouse, Caden Dana, Jack Dashwood, and Víctor Mederos. Johnson has also beat Shaun Anderson and probably Sam Bachman at this point.

Today, the #Angels optioned RHP Michael Petersen to Triple-A Salt Lake and reassigned C Juan Flores to minor league camp.



The Spring Training roster now stands at 37 players. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) March 17, 2025

Johnson is looking to make the big leagues without throwing a single inning in the minors. Now, he needs to beat out José Suarez which seems incredibly likely. However, the big dogs he needs to surpass are one of Reid Detmers, Chase Silseth, and Garrett McDaniels. That feels incredibly unlikely, even with Johnson's complete domination of spring training. Like with Kyren Paris, Johnson needs to be able to prove he can pitch against more established MLB hitters before being rushed to the Show.

Additionally, the Angels sent down Juan Flores who turned a whole lot of heads in camp. Many prospect scouts rank Flores about evenly with fellow catching prospect Dario Laverde, but clearly the Angels view Flores as a more advanced catcher given how long the 19-year-old stayed in big league camp.

