Angels latest demotion hints at incoming roster move

The Angels bullpen picture just got a whole lot clearer after their latest transaction. Hans Crouse, who many viewed as a top candidate in the bullpen race, was just optioned down to Triple-A Salt Lake. For Crouse, the opportunity was there for the taking but he just could not make himself stand out from the crowd.

RHP Hans Crouse has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.



The #Angels Spring Training roster now stands at 39 players. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) March 12, 2025

Of Angels players who threw at least 10 innings in 2024, Crouse's 12.08 K/9 led the team. Crouse's main issue? His 6/04 BB/9 was the fourth worst mark amongst those pitchers (he trailed José Quijada, Sam Aldegheri, and Caden Dana). Last season, despite the massive K/9, he had the single worst Stuff+ amongst the pitching staff. His Pitching+ was the fourth worst mark as well. For such a tantalizing pitcher, the Angels did not give him much wiggle room last season or in this spring training as he only threw 25.1 innings last year and was a premature cut this camp.

Crouse just could not give himself a real chance of opening the season with the big league bullpen, despite the opportunity being right there for him. In his 6 games and 4.2 spring training innings this year, he allowed 6 hits, 5 earned runs, 1 home run, and walked 3.

Looking to join Kenley Jansen, Ben Joyce, Brock Burke, Ryan Zeferjahn, José Quijada, and either Reid Detmers or Jack Kochanowicz are two of Chase Silseth, Garrett McDaniels, Ryan Johnson, Michael Petersen, and José Suarez. Sam Bachman is likely heading to the injured list, taking him out of the race. With Crouse out of the picture, the likelihood of Silseth and McDaniels joining the Opening Day bullpen looks real good. Johnson is making his case, and nobody should rule out the Angels adding him before he throws a single minor league inning. Suarez is a primetime DFA candidate, and Petersen is enticing but likely out of the running as well.

Moving forward, Crouse is a prime DFA candidate for the Angels. Up-and-down relievers like Crouse are bona fide DFA candidates, as they are not good enough to be a solidified part of the major league roster and not enough of an organizational priority to remain on the 40-man. There is a good chance that Crouse would clear waivers and return to the Angels, where he could be retained as a depth piece.

