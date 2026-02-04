3 last minute Angels trades that could change the outlook for the 2026 season

The Los Angeles Angels and entirety of MLB are prepping for spring training, as pitchers and catchers report roughly one week to officially kick off the 2026 season. Despite some good value signings and marginal upgrades over the course of the offseason, the Angels have not done enough to build confidence in the roster as they head to Tempe.

While no single trade will turn the team into a contender, these three options would help a lot in moving the team (to varying degrees anyways) towards being a genuine contender for a playoff spot.

3 trade ideas at the buzzer to give Angels a boost as they head to spring training

Patrick Sandoval, Boston Red Sox LHP

The Angels were forced to part ways with Patrick Sandoval in 2024 after he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL. He landed with the Boston Red Sox on a two-year deal, and after missing the 2025 season, Sandoval appears set to see action in spring training.

During his time rehabbing, the Red Sox have built a rotation loaded with both top end talent and exceptional depth, making Sandoval available. The Angels' rotation is encouraging, but has multiple starters who have question marks about their ability and/or availability. Adding Sandoval would be a good depth move, giving them an additional MLB-level arm without having to break the bank.

Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals LHP

The Angels' front end of the rotation features Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano, both of whom are strong pitchers that — in a perfect world — are a team's second and third starters. If the Angels want to add to their front end rather than build depth, Kris Bubic is the perfect trade target.

Bubic posted a 2.55 ERA in 2025, the first season he was able to top 100 innings pitched since 2022. While there is risk that comes with such a trade, the Angels' acquisitions of Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah suggests they are not afraid to swing for the fences. If Bubic can stay healthy for an entire season, he has legitimate Cy Young talent.

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs 2B

The Angels made a value signing last week when they brought Yoan Moncada back into the fold, seemingly finding their full time third baseman. Christian Moore showed some flashes during his rookie season that has the fanbase split currently on his potential as the full time second baseman.

If the Angels want to go into 2026 with their infield fully stocked, however, Nico Hoerner could be available after the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman. Hoerner is an established and valuable player, and the Cubs could be looking to move on from the veteran.

Hoerner has posted at least 3.7 WAR in each of the past four seasons, making him a genuine game-changer for the Angels if they can find a way to bring him to Anaheim. The price would almost certainly be high, but this would be the type of buzzer beating trade that would make Angels fans forgive the front office's lack of action this offseason. Hoerner and Zach Neto would combine to be one of the better double play duos in the league, while Moore would not have to be rushed to the majors.