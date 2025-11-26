3 left-handed bats Angels could look into for Rule 5 draft

The Angels have made it clear this offseason that they are looking starting pitchers (even after the Grayson Rodriguez acquistion) and for left-handed bats to supplement their lineup. Nolan Schanuel is the only regular starter who hits left-handed, and there really are not any bench options hitting southpaw either. They will look at free agent lefties, and reportedly have been in contact with one of the top free agents available.

And while they will need big bats if they want to contend for a playoff spot for the first time this decade, they will also need some depth left-handed hitting. The Rule 5 Draft is a perfect chance for them to take swings on bats that have yet to get a chance in the major, and these three players are fantastic options that were left unprotected on Decision Day last week.

3 left-handed bats for Angels to target in Rule 5 Draft

Outfielder Clark Elliott

As a former top prospect for the Athletics, Clark Elliot is a defensive-minded outfielder with a quick bat. After being stuck in the lower levels of the minors for a couple of years, Elliott fell out of Oakland's Top 30 prospects. But 2025 saw him finally reach Double-A, where he found a decent amount of success with an OPS of .811 in 75 games. The Michigan product won't ever hit 40 home runs, but his power-speed combination allows for plenty of extra base hits in general. Elliott also walked 81 times to 97 strikeouts, a strong ratio. That type of offensive profile and an ability to play all over the outfield are exactly what the Angels need from their fourth outfielder.

Catcher/First Baseman Creed Willems

A left-handed hitting catcher is always going to be a commodity, and Creed Willems is an exceptional candidate for the Angels' first Rule 5 Draft selection. Drafted in the eighth round as a prep prospect, Willems is a victim of a severe logjam in Baltimore. Adley Ruetschman and Samuel Basallo are the future of catching in Baltimore, making Willems dispendable despite showing clear development.

Willems spent the season in Double-A, where he hit .253 with 21 doubles and 16 home runs. There is definitely some swing-and-miss to his game, but at the very least Willems could be a platoon option with Logan O'Hoppe, as he posted am OPS of .830 against right-handed pitchers last season. There is a chance he doesn't stick, but Willems has a high enough ceiling to warrant consideration in the Rule 5 Draft.

Outfielder/Second Baseman Braiden Ward

Although he was just traded to the Red Sox from the Rockies, Braiden Ward was not added to the 40-man roster in Boston and therefore is eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft. And if the Angels are looking for a player who can play defense and steal bases, Ward is their guy.

Red Sox are receiving UT Braiden Ward from the Rockies for Brennan Bernardino, per @alexspeier.



16th round pick back in 2021. Had a mediocre stretch at AA in 2025, but ripped the cover off the ball in Triple-A.



.331/.440/.466/.906 in 163 PA. 1 HR.

pic.twitter.com/aQtJXW2eno — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) November 18, 2025

The left-handed hitter finally saw a breakout offensively in Triple-A this season, making him all the more tempting for big league clubs to steal in the Rule 5 Draft. At the very worst, he's an elite bench tool for the Halos. And if he can hit for average similar to how he did in Triple-A, he might just become their everyday center fielder at some point in 2026.