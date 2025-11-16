3 left-handed trade targets for Angels to stabilize their lineup

The Angels suffered from a complate lack of left-handed power in 2025. While the team did finish fourth in the entire league in home runs, the hole left by four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani has shown just how brutal the lack of a left-handed power bat in Anaheim has been. Nolan Schanuel was the only regular starter who hit from the left side, and he does not bring the traditional power typically associated with first basemen. While the rotation remains a huge need for the Angels to fix this offseason if they hope to contend in 2026, trading for one of these following names to fill out a balanced lineup will go a long way in helping the Angels end their 11-year playoff drought.

3 left-handed trade candidates for Angels to balance lineup

Brendan Donovan

If there was a perfect trade candidate for the Angels, it would be St. Louis Cardinals' utility man Brendan Donovan.His ability at the plate combined with his defensive versatility (he is listed a second baseman, shortstop, and left fielder) make him a tremendous fit alongside Zach Neto. His contract status - Donovan is a free agent in 2028 - also allow the Angels to factor him into their long term plans. A free agent like Jorge Polanco, however, would be more a short-term fixture to give Christian Moore a little longer in the minor leagues.

Jarren Duran

Despite his up-and-down relationship with the fans in Boston and some controversy, Jarren Duran has been a crucial part of the team's turnaround the past two seasons. He may not be the 8.7 WAR player he was in 2024, but 2025 was another strong season for Duran at the plate as he accrued 4.7 WAR and was an extra base machine. He led the AL in triples with 13, totaled 41 doubles, and hit 16 home runs all while maintaining a solid .256 batting average. And more importantly for the Angels, Duran can play adequately across the entire outfield. If the Red Sox do move on from Duran and don't see him as a part of their core going forward, an outfield of Duran, Trout, and whoever stays in Anaheim between Taylor Ward and Jo Adell will be one of the best units in baseball.

Spencer Jones

A bit of a different angle than the two aforementioned names, Spencer Jones is one of the New York Yankees top prospects, and one of the best outfield prospects in all of baseball. He has been knocking on MLB's door as he continued to tear up Triple-A. Yankees fans were practically begging for Jones to be added to the roster, but an outfield of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham is good enough to keep even the best prospect in the minor leagues. Jones will likely get his chance on Opening Day next year, but if the Yankees want to add a more proven veteran the Angels should be calling for Jones to pack his bag for Anaheim.