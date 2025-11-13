Cardinals' star infielder could be the perfect fit for Angels on trade markets

The Angels' are going to spend the majority of this offseason focusing on improving their rotation. Despite moving Reid Detmers back to the rotation for the 2026 season, there are still two open spots that need to be filled out - and no surefire answers within the organization to do so. However, this Angels team is not a playoff contender if they simpy fill out their rotation and ignore the other holes on the roster. And luckily, it appears the St. Louis Cardinals may be giving the Angels the chance for a perfect fit to fill out their infield.

The Angels' infield is half set. Zach Neto is a superstar at shortstop, and Nolan Schanuel is a rock solid first baseman despite not fitting the traditional archetype. At third base, there is no clear answer. Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada both had highs and lows in 2025, and the duo is now entering free agency with no real reports that either will be back in Anaheim next season. At second base, the hope is that Christian Moore builds off his best moments from 2025, cuts down on strikeouts, and is the everyday second baseman for the Angels. However, if the Angels wants to contend for the playoffs, they need a backup option.

Brendon Donovan has been a rock solid MLB player since his debut for the Cardinals in 2022. He has consistently hit for average, is a doubles machine, and plays exceptional defense across the diamond. And with him entering his second season of arbitration, he is getting expensive enough that St. Louis is considering trading him. The defensive versatility of Donovan - Baseball Reference has him listed as a second baseman, third baseman, and left fielder - combined with a solid offensive game makes him an intriguing option for any team that sees themselves contending for the playoffs in the next two seasons... which the Angels have long said is the case.

As St. Louis goes through the beginning stages of a rebuild, they'll likely move on from big money players as well as guys like Donovan who are beginning to approach their free agency. If the Angels do trade for him, he could work alongside Neto until 2028, solidifying at least 75 percent of the Halos' infield for the next few years. And if Moore works out as fans and the front office hope for, Donovan at third base could give the Angels one of the best all-around infield groups in the entire American League.