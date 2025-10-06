The Los Angeles are taking a risk moving Reid Detmers out of the bullpen and back into the starting rotation next season. It appeared as if Detmers had found his niche pitching as the team's set-up man last season, and his numbers as a starter were pretty lackluster the two seasons prior. From 2023-2024, Detmers posted a combined 5.30 ERA, 4.35 FIP and 1.43 WHIP in 45 starts.

Detmers' role change is being made more out of desperation than as a reward for his performance in 2025, as the Angels roster just two starters at the moment. It remains to be seen whether or not Arte Moreno will open up his wallet again (he probably won't), but the Angels have so many parts of their roster that need upgrades even if he does. So, they are pivoting Detmers into the rotation instead of both promoting a Caden Dana, Sam Aldegheri or Ryan Johnson and paying a free agent starter or two to round out the staff behind Yusei Kikuchi and José Soriano.

The only thing that is certain right now is that the Angels' bullpen looks like it could be even worse next year than it was this past season.

Reid Detmers' 2026 role change leaves Angels' bullpen looking worse than ever

Even with Detmers' breakout season as a reliever, the bullpen was terrible in 2025. Opposing hitters slashed .251/.333/.424/.757 against Angels relievers last season. That .251 BA and .333 OBP both ranked 25th in baseball, and that .424 SLG and .757 OPS both ranked 27th. Angels relievers' 4.86 ERA and 4.69 FIP ranked 28th, and their 1.41 WHIP ranked 27th. Now, the Angels could lose both their closer and set-up man.

Re-signing Kenley Jansen is unequivocally a top priority for the Angels this offseason now. Jansen has stated that he would like to return, but admitted that it's out of his hands. There was a world in which the Angels could have let the veteran closer walk this offseason and plug Detmers into the closer role, but not anymore. Andrew Chafin and Luis García are also impending free agents after pitching extremely well during their short tenure with the team last year.

Let's say Jansen departs -- with Detmers moved into the rotation, the Angels are left with these options next season before they add any free agents: Brock Burke, Robert Stephenson, Ben Joyce, Ryan Zeferjahn, José Fermin, Sam Bachman, Chase Silseth and Carson Fulmer. Stephenson is dealing with right elbow inflammation, and is exploring options for how to proceed. That's not the most inspiring group, it skews incredibly inexperienced and is relying heavily on injury-prone players like Stephenson and Joyce. Given his injury history, that does not bode well for him being active on Opening Day. Joyce is perhaps the most unreliable pitcher in baseball, and needs to prove that he can sacrifice some of his velocity in exchange for longevity.

The Angels could also consider Jack Kochanowicz, Víctor Mederos, Sammy Peralta, George Klassen, Joel Hurtado, Walbert Ureña, Jared Southard and Samy Natera Jr next year. Again, not the most inspiring group especially considering many of them are promising starting pitching prospects that would need to be transitioned. Detmers was able to do it, but he had first round pedigree and a relatively solid track record of success at the MLB level already.

After the disastrous outcome of the three-year, $33 million deal for Stephenson, which came on the heels of failed free agency signings like Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, etc., it does not appear as if Minasian or Arte Moreno will be eager to shell out big money for relievers anymore. So, the Angels will probably try to patch together a hodgepodge group of relievers next season without Detmers. That is not promising whatsoever, and the Angels' biggest need will likely not be addressed enough to warrant optimism.

