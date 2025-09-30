Angels News: Kenley Jansen wants to re-sign, Robert Stephenson's injury, Jo Adell

With the 2025 Los Angeles Angels season unceremoniously coming to an end, it's time to look forward to the offseason. The biggest question mark of the Angels players who are going to be free agents is marked on Kenley Jansen, and whether the Angels will make a serious financial commitment to their closer who converted 29 of 30 save opportunities this season. Jansen made it clear that he is more than open to a reunion this offseason, which means hopefully the two sides can come to an agreement before the beginning of spring training this time around.

“They know where I’m living,” Jansen said, and Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register posted. “I care about these guys in this clubhouse. I want to be a part to help them bring this organization back to the postseason. That’s for sure. But at the same time, when it becomes an open market, everything can go. You never know where you’re going to go, where you going to end up. So that’s the one thing I learned about the last four years on the free agent market. So it’s basically not in my hands. It’s in their hands.”

If Perry Minasian does not get scapegoated by Arte Moreno and returns as the team's general manager (his contract does not expire until the end of next season), Jansen is the exact type of player he wants in the Angels clubhouse. He is unabashedly a vocal leader, and rides for his teammates. Jansen said he was going to get back into the gym at 5 AM this morning, which is a testament to how the 38-year-old has been able to keep pitching effectively in the later part of his career. He is a tone-setter and culture guy. Minasian loves "makeup" in a player more than anything, and Jansen has the perfect makeup.

In other high-priced Angels reliever news, the severity of Robert Stephenson's elbow inflammation is still being determined. Fletcher reported: "Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson, who finished the season on the injured list because of elbow inflammation, said on Sunday afternoon that he’s still not done collecting information to determine what’s next. 'We’re still kind of working on getting some more info and going through some decisions and stuff,' Stephenson said. Asked if surgery was one of the options, Stephenson declined to elaborate."

Stephenson, more than anybody, needs a normal offseason to prepare for the 2026 season. Stephenson's tenure with the Angels has entailed a whole lot more of rehabilitation than actual pitching, and he still has one year left on his three-year, $33 million deal he got before the 2024 season.

Stephenson and Reid Detmers, who are two vital back-end relievers for the Angels, both came down with elbow inflammation in September and ended the season on the injured list. Detmers stated that he should have a normal offseason, so Angels fans hope that the same will go with Stephenson.

Lastly, Jo Adell was voted by his teammates as the team's MVP. The vote likely came down to Adell vs. Taylor Ward vs. Zach Neto, and it's a massive testament to Adell's work ethic and talent that he came away with the honors over his two star teammates. Adell had the worst OBP and OPS of the three, but he edged out Ward in home runs (Adell had 37, Ward had 36). Both Adell and Ward finished with a 26.4% K%, but Ward finished with 24 more strikeouts. Both Neto and Ward finished with a higher fWAR than Adell.

Just goes to show that the Jo Show hit home more with the Angels players than what Ward and Neto flashed this season.

