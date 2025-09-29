The 2025 Los Angeles Angels finished with the sixth worst record in baseball, so naturally there will be a roster shake-up. Much like the team did following the franchise nadir in 2024, the Angels will let several of their impending free agents walk in order to chase players with a more lofty ceilings who are higher priorities.

In 2026, the Angels might want these players to have a larger role on the major league roster: Christian Moore, Denzer Guzman, Matthew Lugo, Kyren Paris, Ryan Johnson and Víctor Mederos. Those six young players are all either extremely or semi-valuable to the future of the franchise, plus on cheap contracts, and that will be especially important next season with the team possessing several high-priced players whose contracts will expire in Anthony Rendon, Jorge Soler, Robert Stephenson, Travis d'Arnaud and Taylor Ward. There is certainly a world where the Angels hold onto their pennies this offseason, lean heavily on that Moore, Guzman, Lugo, Paris, Johnson, Mederos, etc. group, and then go all-in during the pre-2027 offseason after another full season of evaluation.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at who is hitting free agency from the Angels roster after the World Series concludes.

Here are all of the 2025 Angels players hitting free agency once the playoffs end

Luis Rengifo and Yoán Moncada

The two infielders did not exactly provide teams who would require their services with the most polished CV this season. Moncada just cannot shake his reputation of being a guy who cannot reliably post enough -- the third baseman played in just 84 games in 2025. His defense is also incredibly suspect, but he is not quite good enough of a hitter for a team to bring him in as a full-time designated hitter. Moncada did post the second best SLG of his career (.448), which will probably net him a similar one-year, $5 million deal he got from the Angels from any interested team.

Rengifo's next contract will likely eclipse Moncada's, given Rengifo's theoretical skill-set being more valuable in today's game. Rengifo has solid bat-to-ball skills, despite his September being woeful in terms of putting balls in play, and can play all over the infield. Overall, Rengifo's contract year was incredibly underwhelming -- he posted a batting run value in the 2nd percentile of hitters, an xWOBA in the 19th percentile, and barrel percentage in the 18th percentile. Rengifo played in 147 games, which was the most of his career, but does have a larger sample size of unavailability that might negate his frequent posting in 2025.

Prediction: The Angels let both walk. However, if one player was to return, the pick would be Moncada.

Kenley Jansen

Jansen, who recently said he wants to play another four seasons and got into the weight room at 5:00 AM this morning, will become a free agent after signing a one-year, $10 million deal last offseason.

A Jansen reunion with the Angels seems like the most likely of any of the team's impending free agents, as both sides seem like they benefit greatly from one another. For the Angels, they get a shutdown reliever, a leader in the clubhouse/bullpen and a cheaper closer who should continue to surpass his contractual value. For Jansen, he gets organizational continuity, a team to continue accruing saves so he can boost his Hall of Fame case, and has always pitched well in that lovely Southern California weather.

That being said, Jansen should have plenty of suitors this offseason and his market will crystallize much faster this time around. Losing Jansen would be a brutal blow for the Angels, so they will presumably need to pony-up a better offer than one-year, $10 million to bring him back.

Prediction: Jansen re-signs for two-years, $23 million.

Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks

The two veteran starters might be out of major league baseball next season. Hendricks has retirement rumors swirling around him. Anderson might genuinely be washed and need to sign a minor league deal to stick around next season, given what he showed in two of his three years in Anaheim.

Prediction: Hendricks retires, Anderson signs a MiLB deal with another team in late-March.

Luis García, Andrew Chafin

The two relievers the Angels traded for at the deadline were on expiring deals. The Angels gave up virtually nothing to acquire the cheap, bullpen arms, but they did both pop for the team amidst a brutal stretch of baseball in August and September. The righty and the lefty combined for a 1.99 ERA, 2.79 FIP, and 1.26 WHIP for the Angels. They also crucially combined for less than $1 million in AAV.

The Angels should genuinely bring them both back. García has been phenomenal for the Angels in his career, and Chafin seems like an incredible presence in the locker room.

Prediction: García re-signs for one-year $3.5 million. Chafin signs an MLB deal elsewhere.

Chris Taylor, Hunter Strickland, José Ureña

Taylor, Strickland and Ureña are three veterans who are not quite serviceable enough to bring back, but not bad enough to not think twice about bringing them back. Taylor is the name to watch here, as he brings so much veteran know-how to a team in desperate need of guys who can dominate pre-game hitter's meetings.

When Strickland was healthy, the Angels bullpen performed better than it did at any other point in the year. Ureña is more than capable of being a depth, stash option who could start the year with Triple-A.

Prediction: Taylor signs an MLB deal elsewhere. Strickland and Ureña return on MiLB deals.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout