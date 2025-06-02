3 most valuable Angels if team decides to sell at trade deadline

The Angels sit at 26-31 as they head into a Sunday rubber match against the Cleveland Guardians. While they have largely been playing good baseball over the past couple weeks, the inconsistencies that have plagued this team are still present, and there is once again a real possibility that the veterans on this team are sent to contenders come the summer.

For this list, the young contributors on the Angels were not considered. Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, Jose Soriano, and Jack Kochanowicz are building blocks for the future, not trade pieces to pull in prospects this summer.

3.) Yoan Moncada

Yoan Moncada was a reclamation project the Angels had room for once Anthony Rendon's season ended before it started. After a tough end to his time in Chicago, Moncada has been a rock solid player for the Angels. While his defense at third base is not going to earn any merits, his bat has provided a legitimate boost to this Angels lineup when he's been healthy enough to play.

Moncada is posting an OPS+ of 137, ranking him as the fifth best third baseman (minimum 100 PA's). He would be a significant boost to a handful of contending teams, and while he likely won't bring in a Top 100 prospect, Moncada has played well enough to get a chance as a regular starter for a contending team in 2025. Given they signed him for only $5 million, any prospects they may get back in trade will make the contract well worth it for the Halos.

2.) Taylor Ward

Every year, as the Angels look to sell some pieces here and there, Taylor Ward survives. He has somehow stayed in Anaheim for his entire career, and still has one more year of arbitration before he hits free agency. And while it's nice to have someone on the roster that fans recognize and is a homegrown potential All Star, there is a good chance that Ward heads elsewhere if the Angels keep falling in the standings. Especially if Ward keeps mashing.

In the month of May, Ward posted a 155 OPS+, putting him amongst the most elite hitters in baseball. He hit for power (ten home runs, seven doubles) and for average (.255 batting average after a disastrous start to the season). Outside of Neto, Ward has likely been the best Halo hitter so far in 2025.

If that continues, Ward has the chance to bring in a substantial trade package for the Angels. There is always a need for power bats, and Ward has shown to be one of the best in the game right now. He could bring a return of 2-3 prospects if he keeps hitting this way, especially with the extra year of control on his contract.

1.) Yusei Kikuchi

The prize of the Angels' offseason has proven to be worth every penny in his first dozen starts for the Angels. Posting 3.06 ERA with 58 strikeouts to boot, every time Yusei Kikuchi has taken the mound he has given the Angels a chance to win (which, unfotunately, they have not given Kikuchi's 1-5 record).

While he was solid to start the season, Kikuchi was amongst the best starters in the league in May. In his six starts - which notably included starts against the Yankees, Dodgers, Tigers, and Padres - Kikuchi posted an ERA of 1.89. He has been a revelation for an Angels rotation that has otherwise been good, not great.

There is a lot of sense in saying Kikuchi is untouchable. If you think this Angels team is close to a postseason run, Kikuchi is a player who needs to stay in Anaheim as the team retools the pitching staff around him. That being said, it is hard to ignore that last year Kikuchi was traded for a solid package of prospects on his way to Houston. And it is reasonable to expect that he would be more valuable this trade season given his evolution as a pitcher and extra years of control.

The Angels still have two months of games before the deadline. As they have shown us both with their win streak and horrible slumps, a lot can happen in two months. If they do end up as sellers though, these three names could add some bright young talent to an already solid young core in Anaheim.

