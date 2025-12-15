3 moves Angels can make to reignite stalled offseason

The Angels’ offseason is at risk of becoming a major bust, as a relatively quiet Winter Meetings from Perry Minasian and the front office had now led into future Hall of Fame closer Kenley Jansen leaving Anaheim for the Detroit Tigers. After seemingly being loaded with more payroll than expected, the Angels have yet to capitalize on any financial advantages this offseason. There is a lot of offseason left to change the narrative, though, and these three moves would be the perfect jump starts for the Angels’ currently dormant offseason.

3 moves Angels can make to give sleepy offseason a jolt

1. Get a top notch starting pitcher

Nothing would excite the Angels’ fan base like signing one of the top starting pitchers on the market. While relievers and power hitters have flown off the free agent market, the starting pitchers have yet to find homes outside of Dylan Cease, who landed in Toronto on a seven-year, $210 million deal. The top starters such as Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez are still on the market, waiting to find a new rotation to lead.

More strong starters such as potential Michael King (who is exceptional when healthy) and Zac Gallen (who has had a strong career outside of a down 2025 season) have yet to find homes as well. The wild card here is Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai, who some view as an ace and others a mid-rotation arm. Imai could very likely earn the largest investment a team makes in a starter this offseason, and the Angels' current ace has a connection to the NPB phenom. Any of these arms would give the Halos a strong, complete rotation and get the offseason back on track.

2. Make another cost-cutting trade

While fans are looking for an addition, excitement could be built if the team finds more ways to create payroll. This could be in the form of finalizing an Anthony Rendon buyout (which has seemingly hit a snag). Minasian and the front office could also find a team desperate enough to take on Jorge Soler or Robert Stephenson, clearing upwards of $11 million if they are able to move either. While there would obviously have to be a bigger move afterwards, this would pump a little more excitement into Anaheim.

3. Go big for a bat

The Angels have long been rumored to be interested in Cody Bellinger, even finding their name included in Scott Boras’ Shakespearean speech listing suitors for the former MVP. Depending on how much money Arte Moreno plans to allow Minasian to spend, even the likes of Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette could come into play for the Angels. A mid-tier bat would probably ease the nerves of Angels fans beginning to expect another wasted offseason, but only a true star to add to the top of the lineup would bring the excitement that fans had going into Decemeber back to Anaheim.