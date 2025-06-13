In Jack Kochanowicz's first six outings of the season, he turned in three quality starts. There were some solid flashes in those starts, but on the whole his March and April were relatively lackluster -- he posted a 5.29 ERA, 5.70 FIP, 1.45 WHIP, 5.29 K/9 and a 3.34 BB/9 (which is solid, but higher than expected for Kochanowicz). For the season, the 24-year-old has posted a 5.61 ERA, 5.56 FIP, 1.63 WHIP, 6.42 K/9 and a 4.41 BB/9. He has made 13 starts overall, has allowed 11 home runs and has yet to make a start without allowing at least one earned run. He has faced a total of just five batters in the seventh inning of games this season.

Worst qualified SP ERAs as of today:

- Jack Kochanowicz (5.61)

- Brandon Pfaadt (5.51)

- Kyle Hendricks (5.40)

- JP Sears (5.21)

- Kyle Freeland (5.19)

- Zac Gallen (5.13)

- Michael Lorenzen (5.12) — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) June 8, 2025

Kochanowicz has the lowest fWAR of any of the five Angels starters, and lackluster numbers for the season. He has not been able to make it out of the fourth inning in either of his last two starts, and has allowed exactly four runs in each of his last four appearances. Earlier in the season, he had a contentious moment with Ron Washington which showed his age and inability to clear some mental hurdles. So, what is there to do regarding the youngster?

3 options for Angels to deal with their Jack Kochanowicz problem

If it worked for Reid Detmers, it could work for Kochanowicz, right?

The Angels could use Kochanowicz as their true long reliever, or a swing man out of their bullpen. Since Detmers has moved more into a back-end role in the bullpen, Kochanowicz could be the one to provide them with length in games. Perhaps he could refine his pitch mix more and his already stellar velocity would tick up even more in the reduced role.

Some might want to flip Detmers and Kochanowicz, but Detmers has been stellar as a reliever and is no longer stretched out. Caden Dana seems to be Kochanowicz's rightful successor in the rotation. He has already been brought up and sent down twice so far this season by the Angels, and bringing their top prospect back up would hopefully be their last time using one of his three remaining options. If they bring him back up, it better be for the final time and in the correct role this time. He has two MLB appearances this season in three inning stints apiece out of the bullpen.

The right move here seems to be using Dana as a starter, Kochanowicz out of the bullpen and cut bait with either Shaun Anderson, Hector Néris or Connor Brogdon in order to facilitate the move. Dana could start games and Kochanowicz could be his piggyback.

Option Kochanowicz down to the minors

Kochanowicz has two options left for the team to use, and it's starting to look more likely that they will utilize one of those if he keeps pitching this way. The Angels want him to use his changeup and four-seam more, but the trial-and-error with Kochanowicz is not proving to make him a more effective pitcher in the big leagues.

The Angels burn through their arms pretty quickly these days. So, not only could the Angels keep stretching out the 24-year-old at Triple-A, but they could filter in a fresh arm in his stead since he has labored a lot as of late. Whether it's Dana, Jake Eder, Sam Aldegheri, Víctor Mederos or Chase Silseth, they might be able to find a starter who has it more figured out as a starter in the big leagues right now.

Start using an opener

One of Kochanowicz's main issues this season has been his ability to navigate opposing teams' best hitters in the first innings of games. Hitters are slashing .314/.390/.490/.880 against him in the first inning this year, and he has a 6.70 FIP, 11.9% K% and 10.2% BB%.

Maybe the best option is to eradicate Kochanowicz's first inning usage entirely. The Angels could use a pitcher like Shaun Anderson in the first inning of his starts, and bring him in either the next inning or in the third instead.

