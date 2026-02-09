3 overlooked breakout Angels prospects who could make a spring training statement

Spring training is fast approaching and the Los Angeles Angels have some prospects who are looking to make a good impression on the coaching staff. Here are three prospects on the non-roster invite list who fly a bit under the radar who could turn some heads.

Tyler Bremner and George Klassen are some of the more obvious choices and there will be a lot of eyes on them, but these easily overlooked prospects may have to work a bit harder to get people to take notice.

3 overlooked Angels prospects looking to make a statement in spring training

Nelson Rada

Outfielder Nelson Rada is ranked seventh in Los Angeles' farm system. The 20-year-old Venezuelan is still young and has a ways to go in his development, but he's shown promising signs in the minors. Last season across Double-A and Triple-A, Rada slashed a collective .292/.398/.360 with two homers and 39 runs driven in. He also swiped 54 bases on 75 attempts.

Rada is young and raw, but if he keeps putting up numbers like that then a promotion to the big leagues is not out of the question in 2026. The Halos could use a true center fielder and Rada's speed makes him a perfect fit to track down balls at the big league level. A strong showing in spring training could pave the way for his big league debut later in the year.

Joel Hurtado

Right-handed pitcher Joel Hurtado is not all that highly touted as the No. 22 prospect in the system, but his numbers in 2025 suggest he should be a little higher. In 19 starts last season, 18 of them in Double-A, Hurtado had a 2.75 ERA in 92 innings pitched. The 59 strikeouts are a bit concerning as there could be a fear that his stuff will not play at the big league level.

Still, Hurtado is a guy to keep an eye on especially if he has a strong year in Triple-A and if he gets outs, no one will care how he gets it done.

Raudi Rodriguez

Another outfielder to look out for is Raudi Rodriguez. The 21-year-old slashed .281/.372/.470 with 14 homers, 83 runs driven in, and 38 stolen bases in A-ball last season. That effort earned him the distinction of being the Angels' best minor league player according to Baseball America.

Rodriguez went on to tear the cover off the ball in the Arizona Fall League, slashing .433/.514/.650 with one homer and nine runs batted in. These are the guys who could seemingly come out of nowhere this spring, but they have all been quietly building towards a breakout for some time.