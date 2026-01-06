Angels prospect Nelson Rada may finally have the MLB opening he has been waiting for

With most clubs, the baby-faced Nelson Rada would be a long shot to make the opening day roster. Just 20-years-old, Rada would be one of the youngest players in the league if he ends up breaking camp as a member of the big league roster. This is the Los Angeles Angels we're talking about, though, and they aren't known for patience with their top prospects.

However, if Rada does manage to break through and claim the starting center field job out of spring training, it won't be simply because the Angels are rushing him through. The Venezuelan speedster has drawn attention for his base stealing prowess, being named as one of the prospects most likely to lead the league in stolen bases in the future.

It's not just speed that Rada brings to the table. The youngster didn't turn 20 until August 24, but he began the 2025 season at Double-A Rocket City, and with the Trash Pandas, he slashed .277/.380/.332 over 93 games. From there, he earned a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake and performed even better, hitting .323/.433/.416.

Rada doesn't have a ton of power, with a combined total of two homers on the season, but with six doubles and three triples in just 161 Triple-A at-bats, showing off an improved ability to get the ball into the gaps while competing at the minors' highest level. In addition, the youngster is an on-base maven, and his 14.9% walk rate in Salt Lake was the highest mark of his career.

Aside from his stellar performance, another key factor that could help elevate Rada to the majors is an outfield situation that provides very few center field alternatives.

Nelson Rada's stellar 2025 campaign has him in line for a promotion, and the Angels' thin outfield could give him the opportunity to win the starting center field job

With Taylor Ward being shipped out and Jo Adell proving that, despite his offensive breakout, he is not a center fielder, the outfield is looking pretty sparse. The Halos would be wise to keep Mike Trout firmly cemented in the DH role, as well. That leaves a void in center field and not a lot of options. Bryce Teodosio got a chance to prove himself last season, and while the 26-year-old played solid defense, his 51 wRC+ was not major league quality. Kyren Paris expanded his game to include center field abilities last season, but his bat quickly unraveled, and he seems more likely to be occupied in the battle for second base.

And aside from those two, there really isn't another option.

Beyond just that, though, Rada can provide a few things that the Angels desperately need. First, he is a left-handed bat, and aside from Nolan Schanuel, those are absent from the Angels' roster. Second, his wheels don't only play on the basepaths, but they also help him cover large swaths of grass in the outfield. The Angels were the worst team in baseball by outs above average, posting a -54 mark. Center field was a big reason why, with the collection of Halos who manned the position posting -3 outs above average, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

Rada could help solve both of those issues. On most teams, he'd likely be held down for another year, but with the Angels, he's a serious contender to win the center field job outright. And that has as much to do with the Angels' breakneck prospect promotion philosophy, Rada's merits, and the complete dearth of quality options that exist.