For Angels fans, the Jo Adell breakout is the most enjoyable outcome of 2025

For years, Angels fans have watched the top prospects in baseball make their way to the big leagues and immediately find success. Winning Rookie of the Year, making All Star appearances, and getting votes for MVP seems to be the status quo for top prospects nowadays. If you do not produce in the first season, you're immediately being eyed as a bust by fans and media alike, something Jo Adell knows all too well.

Since being drafted in 2017, Jo Adell has been talked about as the eventual running mate and successor of Mike Trout in center field at The Big A. Obviously, those are lofty expectations for any prospect, especially one as young and raw as Adell was when drafted. And while he saw fellow members of his 2017 draft class (and members of the following years' classes) get called up to the big leagues and succeed while he grinded in the minors, Adell never lost sight of the vision.

And when he finally did debut, Adell and Halo fans were let down, to say the least. His rookie year was filled with terrible at-bats, ghastly strikeouts, and defensive miscues so bad they felt like an embodiment of the Angels organization. Throughout all of this, though, Adell never stopped making adjustments and tinkering his approach. The raw tools were too enticing, Angels fans and Adell alike just knew he had to figure out the finer things.

The next few seasons were filled with ups and downs, nagging injuries, and overall just mediocre play for Adell. This season, he was the worst hitter on the Angels through the first month of the season. With the Angels playing well, it seemed like the team may just designate their former top prospect for assignment, effectively ending his career in Anaheim.

And then, Jo Adell became not just one of the best hitters in Anaheim, but in all of baseball. He consistently powered the Angels to wins, showing up when it mattered most.

Adell's June and end of May stats were so impressive, his name has been uttered in the same sentences as Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Shohei Ohtani. His 12 home runs in June led the majors, and have him as a contender to be the American League Player of the Month for June.

And as a fan, nothing makes me happier than seeing Adell succeed. Through all of the trials and tribulations of being an Angels fan, Adell has been there through it all. as somewhat of a parallel to the organization. He always served as something to believe in for the fans as we consistently watched the team disappoint. Seeing him succeed in Anaheim rather than on a second team like he seem destined to do makes this season a success on its own. Whether the Angels make the playoffs or fizzle out as per usual, knowing Jo Adell is one of the best outfielders in the entire MLB makes 2025 a season that I, and many other fans, will look back on with a smile.

And if the Angels do find a way into the playoffs this year, or next year, or the year after that, Jo Adell will be one of, if not the, biggest reason for them doing so.

