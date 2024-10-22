3 players in the World Series Angels should target in free agency this offseason
The 2024 World Series truly features the world's best players on the biggest stage. Judge, Stanton, Soto, Cole vs. Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Yamamoto. The Series has two of the most valuable franchises who have spent a combined $627 million on their teams.
Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole are the two biggest potential free agents from these two teams. Despite making a run at Cole between the 2019 and 2020 seasons (and then settling for Anthony Rendon), it's doubtful that the Angels will pursue Cole again if he opts out of $36 million player option.
In fact, it's doubtful that the Angels pursue any of the other marquee free agents from these World Series teams. Players who make the World Series largely find a way back to those teams, as going to war with a team deep into October builds a bond that nobody wants to break. Players like Teoscar Hernández, Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, and Clay Holmes are either too pricey or would have no interest playing for a non-contender like the Los Angeles Angels. Several other players might be too over-the-hill to receive a serious contract offer from Perry Minasian and the Angels.
Having said that, there are several viable free agent options who will be playing for a championship. Let's take a look.
Tim Hill
Tim Hill pretty much exclusively throws upper-80s to lower 90s fastballs. Why would the Angels want to sign a guy like that? Well, he is effective.
Hill has a -20° arm angle with elite extension coming from the left side. He throws turbo sinkers, similar to San Francisco's Tyler Rogers. The ball comes basically from the dirt, rises up, then breaks hard back down. Hill posted a 100th percentile barrel% and ground ball% amongst pitchers this year. Tim Hill. Crazy.
The soon-to-be 35-year-old was only on the books for $740,000. He will not command closer or set-up man money, but could pitch effectively in a back-end bullpen role with the Angels. He clearly is a guy who can out-perform his contract figure next season.
Enrique Hernández
Kiké is not a guy who should not be expected to add much on the field production during the regular season, other than some positional versatility. He played mostly third base, a position of need for the Angels, but also first and second base, shortstop, left field, center field, and even pitched. He's a savvy base runner as well, and covers solid ground at any position he plays at due to elite baseball instincts. His hands remain reliable.
Hernández is 33-years-old and posted some ugly offensive numbers the past couple of seasons. However, he is an absolute spark plug in the clubhouse. Between his ability to play all over the field, rise to the occasion in big games, and keep it light in the dugout, he would add a lot to a revamped culture in Anaheim.
Jonathan Loáisiga
A buy-low reclamation project through and through. He is, indeed, on the Yankees but not in the World Series, so this is cheating a bit. Loáisiga has absolutely electric stuff, a four-seam and two-seam fastball that sit 97.9mph. His two-seam also has well above average horizontal, arm-side run.
Why not? It's risking nothing and he has potential to be a back-end reliever. The Angels need more velocity in their bullpen next year to accompany Ben Joyce, and that is Loáisiga's calling card.