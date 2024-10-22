3 players in the World Series Angels should target in free agency this offseason

The 2024 World Series truly features the world's best players on the biggest stage. Judge, Stanton, Soto, Cole vs. Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Yamamoto. The Series has two of the most valuable franchises who have spent a combined $627 million on their teams.

Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole are the two biggest potential free agents from these two teams. Despite making a run at Cole between the 2019 and 2020 seasons (and then settling for Anthony Rendon), it's doubtful that the Angels will pursue Cole again if he opts out of $36 million player option.

In fact, it's doubtful that the Angels pursue any of the other marquee free agents from these World Series teams. Players who make the World Series largely find a way back to those teams, as going to war with a team deep into October builds a bond that nobody wants to break. Players like Teoscar Hernández, Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, and Clay Holmes are either too pricey or would have no interest playing for a non-contender like the Los Angeles Angels. Several other players might be too over-the-hill to receive a serious contract offer from Perry Minasian and the Angels.

Having said that, there are several viable free agent options who will be playing for a championship. Let's take a look.

Tim Hill

Tim Hill pretty much exclusively throws upper-80s to lower 90s fastballs. Why would the Angels want to sign a guy like that? Well, he is effective.

Hill has a -20° arm angle with elite extension coming from the left side. He throws turbo sinkers, similar to San Francisco's Tyler Rogers. The ball comes basically from the dirt, rises up, then breaks hard back down. Hill posted a 100th percentile barrel% and ground ball% amongst pitchers this year. Tim Hill. Crazy.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old was only on the books for $740,000. He will not command closer or set-up man money, but could pitch effectively in a back-end bullpen role with the Angels. He clearly is a guy who can out-perform his contract figure next season.