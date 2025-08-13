The Angels have been biding their time all season to replace Jack Kochanowicz in their starting rotation. After demoting him the first time, the Angels tried a couple of bullpen days that did not stick. The Angels temporarily landed on Víctor Mederos, and he was the sixth true starting pitcher they've used all season despite the youngster pitching on four days rest.

Before bringing Mederos back up from Triple-A Salt Lake, the Angels promoted Shaun Anderson to eat innings behind José Soriano during their series opener against the Dodgers. They designated Scott Kingery for assignment to bring Anderson back onto the 40-man roster. Well, Shaun Anderson was DFA'd yet again after his rough outing against LAD, and the Angels now have 39 players on their 40-man roster. The active roster is full, however the 40-man can be added to and there are three clear options for the Angels.

3 players who could fill the Angels' open 40-man roster spot

Robert Stephenson

Stephenson is currently on the 60-day injured list, so in order to be activated he needs to be added back to the 40-man roster. He is the clear No. 1 candidate to be added to the 40-man roster, given that he is ramping his baseball activities back up here in mid-August.

Robert Stephenson says he’s going out on a rehab assignment. Expected to pitch Thursday and Sunday in Sugar Land, TX. — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) August 12, 2025

Stephenson's rehab process could be quick, but it seems logical that the organization would slow-play the high-priced reliever's assignment. The team could easily operate with 39 players on the 40-man roster for some time, or they could take advantage of this opportunity and fast-track one of their top prospects to the 40-man.

George Klassen

Klassen will undoubtedly be added to the 40-man roster sooner rather than later, and now could be an opportune time for the Angels. The team's No. 4 and soon-to-be No. 3 prospect (once Christian Moore graduates) might be a reliever one day, but the Angels could press him into duty as a starting pitcher at some point this season.

The Angels already have Caden Dana, Ryan Johnson and Sam Aldegheri on the 40-man roster, it's quite glaring that Klassen is omitted from that group. Klassen was the team's lone representative in the 2025 Futures Game, and easily could be an option to be the team's No. 5 starter this season.

Tyler Bremner

As everybody knows, the Angels love to move their top prospects quickly. Well, Bremner will be the team's top overall prospect per MLB.com (once Moore graduates soon) and was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft because he should tear up the minor leagues.

The Angels promoted Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto to the majors more out of necessity, but they brought Moore up this year because he earned it. Bremner has plenty of minor league season remaining to prove he's worth a quick elevation, and the Angels might be happy to oblige him.

