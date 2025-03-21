3 players who will eventually steal a roster spot for the Angels in 2025

Ryan Johnson will be a member of the Angels pen, perhaps even by opening day

Regardless of whether or not he actually earns an opening-day roster spot, Ryan Johnson seems destined for the majors in 2025. The 6-foot-6 righty has impressed in spring training despite surrendering a couple of earned runs in his last outing.

Through 9.1 spring innings, the 22-year-old has posted a 3.86 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. His control has been great giving up 0 walks so far, and he's shown he can get outs in a variety of ways despite zero prior professional experience.

Johnson, drafted in 2024, ended up being the result of the comp pick the Angels received for losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency. The sting of losing Ohtani will never fully subside, but Angels fans should find some solace in the fact that Johnson appears to be a building block for the future.

With a deceptive and jumpy delivery and a strange three-quarters arm slot, Johnson has the look of a reliever who can get outs by keeping hitters off balance. However, he did start some in college and his repertoire is that of a starter.

Featuring a five-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider, cutter, curveball, and changeup, Johnson has plenty to do battle with. His fastball doesn't have elite velocity, though he can reach back and put a little extra on it if need be, and his delivery makes it appear as if it's coming in quicker.

His secondary stuff, in particular the slider, plays up and can generate whiffs. The reliever delivery paired with the starter arsenal makes him a bit of an interesting case. While he's only pitched in relief this spring, the Angels could decide to try him out as a starter in the minors. That would delay his ascension, however.

With his skill set, he could become a versatile and highly effective reliever at the MLB level. The Angels have a lefty-heavy pen, so Johnson, as a reliever, has a shot to make the team out of the gate, but if not, could be the first bullpen option brought up when one of the uninspiring lefty veterans struggles.

Keeping in line with the Angels philosophy of drafting polished college players and fast-tracking them to the show, Johnson should make his appearance in 2025, and maybe won't ever spend a day in the minor leagues.