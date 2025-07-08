While the Angels and their fans are surely disappointed by the series against the Blue Jays, and flashbacks from 2023 are probably interrupting sleep schedules throughout Anaheim, there were still some positive takeaways. Yes, it definitely dampers playoff hopes and the chances of becoming sellers grew exponentially, but these three players still provided highlights for the Angels from their time abroad.

3 positive takeaways from Angels disappointing series against Blue Jays

Ryan Zeferjahn bounces back

While he entered the season as the Angels' best non-closer out of the bullpen, it has been an up-and-down year for Ryan Zeferjahn. After posting a 2.12 ERA in 12 games with the Angels last season, that number has ballooned to 5.88 in 2025. In his five outings prior to the Blue Jays series, Zeferjahn had allowed 8 runs in just 4.2 innings pitched. Zeferjahn remained confident, and while he technically got the loss and allowed a run Saturday night, Zeferjahn did his job and was let down by the rest of the Angels. He pitched a gutsy 10th inning, and was able to navigate his way through the top of the Blue Jays' lineup in the 11th before he eventually allowed a game-losing single.

Zeferjahn is a good reliever - there is little doubt there. It is his first full season in the big leagues though, and some bumpy times are to be expected. It was nice to see him get back on the right track Saturday night, and it could give him a nice confidence boost going into the All-Star Break.

Jack Kochanowicz lives to see another start

There was a lot of pressure surrounding Jack Kochanowicz on Saturday night. After dropping the first game of the series (despite an impressive start from Kyle Hendricks), the Angels needed a strong start in order to compete in the series. And for Kochanowicz, he needed to prove he still belongs in the rotation after posting a 6.31 ERA in June.

Kochanowicz gave the Angels what they needed, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing only three runs against an offense that has been tearing teams apart as of late. It was enough to give the offense a chance in the game, and unfortunately they could not do enough to get Kochanowicz a win he definitely deserved.

Mike Trout may be back (?)

Mike Trout has been a shell of his former MVP-caliber self this season. He is obviously not 100%, but has been gutting it out as the team tries to make a playoff push. He has been walking a ton since his return, but has not had much of a power stroke as of late. Until Sunday, that is.

Mike Trout puts the @Angels in front with a big fly! pic.twitter.com/Gf4rBpYS4l — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2025

Trout's 390th home run on his quest to 400 gave the Angels an early lead, and Trout was doing his best all series to try and get a win. And even with his mobility limited, Trout was still able to reach a sprint speed of 29.1 feet per second when trying to score on a fly ball this weekend. While the throw beat him, Trout has slowly been showing a bit more hustle and a bit more pop as of late. And the Angels will need every bit of that if they hope to flip the script and get back in the playoff picture.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout