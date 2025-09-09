3 potential endings to the Anthony Rendon Era of Angels baseball

Almost six years ago, Anthony Rendon signed with the Angels and inked himself a seven year, $245 million deal. And as Rendon rehabs from left hip surgery he underwent just before the season kicked off, there is one year left on the Rendon deal that was supposed to catapult the Halos into contention. So how does this end?

3 endings for Anthony Rendon-Angels marriage

The Happy Ending: Rendon plays, and plays well

Given the list of injuries that Anthony Rendon has dealt with during his Angels career, the fact that he has been a capable hitter as a Halo is glossed over by fans and media. While he has been close to league average at the plate during his Angels tenure and solid on defense, Rendon’s addition to the Angels’ lineup would be a boost nonetheless. Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo have gotten the majority of innings at third, combining to hit .244 on the season. That number drops down to a .215 batting average against left-handed pitchers, while Rendon has been a career .289 hitter against southpaws. So even if it is in a platoon, Rendon can bring value to this team in 2026 especially if he can stay healthy for most of the season and find his rhythm again.

The Bad Ending: Rendon follows the Albert Pujols path

The Angels famously ended the Pujols saga in Anaheim abruptly and without a goodbye from the fans. And while the fan base likely looks on Pujols more favorably than Rendon, watching the Angels simply designate Rendon for assignment this off season and eat the remainder of his contract would be hard to stomach (even if potentially the smart move). This off season is a pivotal one for the Angels and their young core appears ready to rock and their older core are likely in their final years of peak performance. Paying the final season of Rendon’s contract would restrict the team in free agency, making the odds of the Angels’ playoff drought lasting much larger.

Furthermore, the image of the Angels cutting Rendon, the Dodgers signing him, and Rendon flourishing on his way to a World Series ring alongside Shohei Ohtani is likely easy to imagine for Halo fans.

The … Okay Ending: Angels deal Rendon, spend in free agency

There is good and bad to this outcome. The good would be getting off of Rendon’s contract in order to spend on some difference makers in free agency or on the trade market. The bad would be that the Angels would likely have to both pay a part of Rendon’s final season and have to include one of their upper-tier prospects to convince a team to take on Rendon’s salary. So while they would have more flexibility, fans would have to say goodbye to both Rendon and a favorable prospect in the process.

Rendon is one of the biggest wild cards for the Angels as this season concludes. And while any of these endings could happen, the most necessary step is that Rendon gets healthy and prepared to play baseball again so one of the worst contracts of all time can find its proper ending.

And then? Well, we’ll see.

