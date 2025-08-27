3 prospects the Angels need to leave in the minors as September call-ups approach

As the Angels start figuring out which minor league baseball players they will be calling up when rosters expand at the beginning of September, fans will be clamoring to see some top prospects get the nod. Especially with the team falling out of contention, the eyes will be on which young players will be able to prove their worth for 2026 and beyond. And while there are a few prospects more than ready for this call, these three prospects are better left in the minor leagues for the remainder of 2025.

Geoge Klassen

Klassen has had an absolutely tumultuous season in the Angels' minor league system in 2025. After being one of the biggest risers in the system in the second half of last season, Klassen has had major speed bumps this season, some through no fault of his own. A line drive hitting him in the head back in May derailed his season, and he has been incredibly inconsistent since then. While he still shows flashes of the stuff that earned him a trip to the Futures Game this year, Klassen needs to stay down in Double-A and finish out 2025 finding his footing again.

Nelson Rada

Most fans of the Angels have more hype for Nelson Rada than perhaps any other prospect within the organization. Originally thought of as an elite defensive center fielder (similar to the wizardry of Bryce Teodosio), Rada's bat has been consistently improving throughout his minor league career, no matter what level he is playing at. His call-up to the Salt Lake Bees earlier this month sent excitement throughout the fan base, but that is where he should remain for the rest of 2025. Rada needs consistent at-bats while playing center field - something the Angels cannot give him with Teodosio's hot start. Letting Rada continue to swing away in Triple-A is the right move for September, with a shot at making the team out of Spring Training in 2026 still on the table for the 20-year old.

Chris Cortez

The Angels have become well-known for fast-tracking prospects, but Chris Cortez needs time. While he could be used as reliever in the big leagues during the final month, he has been to inconsistent of a starter in Single-A+ to earn any starts on a big league mound. And while they have shown a love for using starting pitching prospects in relief, the Angels would be better served keeping Cortez in the minor leagues, instead letting him develop with eyes on 2027 rather than 2026.

