While the Angels were eliminated from the playoffs for an 11th straight season, this season was still a step in the right direction for the Ron Washington (and Ray Montgomery) led Angels. After winning just 63 games last season and narrowly avoiding their first 100-loss season, the team has already won 69 with 12 games left to play. And while that is nothing to write home about, what will likely be a 10-15 percent increase in wins is a success, and the positives from the 2025 season do not stop there.

3 reasons 2025 season was successful for Angels despite playoff elimination

Zach Neto has made the jump to stardom

If there was one goal for the Angels going into 2025, it would have been for one of their young position players to blossom into a full-fledged star. While Nolan Schanuel maintained his steady production and Logan O'Hoppe took a step back, Zach Neto announced himself to the league as soon as his season started. Neto's defense has ranked among the best in the league - he ranks third in defensive runs saved among AL shortstops - while passing the eye test as well.

Zach Neto is showing Minnesota he's got hands like Justin Jeffersonpic.twitter.com/aTcBZCFmtv — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) September 9, 2025

On offense, Neto has secured his first 25 home run and 25 stolen base season and is flirting with a 30-30 year. He hits for power, contact, and is a threat on the bases. And he will be going into this off season fully healthy (hopefully), giving him the chance to properly develop rather than rehab like last season. 2025 was the star-turn year for Neto, and 2026 should be the season of All Star Zach Neto.

Jo Adell has finally arrived

Angels fans have always had a tough relationship with Jo Adell. The prospect once viewed as the heir to Mike Trout in center field made the move over after a Gold Glove finalist campaign in right field last seson. While his defense never came together in center field, Jo Adell finally became the offensive player fans always knew he could be. With 36 home runs on the season, Adell has announced himself as pillar of the Angels' lineup going forward. He has turned into one of the best power hitters in the AL, and will look to only improve going forward. But for 2025, Jo Adell was simply one of the best story lines of the season for Halo fans and is finishing strong with his latest honor.

Jo Adell is your comeback player of the year



That’s the tweet



pic.twitter.com/uGdJavm4Y2 — Jo Show Adell (@JoShowAdell) September 4, 2025

A rotation is forming in Anaheim

While a lot of the attention went to the poor part of the Angels' rotation, Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano both had exceptional seasons for the Angels. Kikuchi was worth every dollar the Angels gave him this off season, likely finishing the season with around 3 Wins Above Replacement (per Baseball Reference). For Soriano, the season was less consistent but he showed legitimate ace stuff for stretches at a time. His ERA at The Big A is worrisome (5.90 in 15 starts), but his road numbers (2.66 ERA in 15 starts) show that there is a dominant pitcher within Soriano. The 2026 season will be a defining one for Soriano, but 2025 gave Soriano, Kikuchi, and the Angels something to build off of going into the off season.

