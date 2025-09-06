What if I told you before the season started that Mike Trout had played in 110 games and counting at the beginning of September and he was not the biggest favorite on his own team to win American League Comeback Player of the Year? Jo Adell took Trout's positions in the outfield and is completely out-hitting the GOAT this season:

Adell: .241/.301/.499/.800... .258 ISO, 25.8% K%

Trout: .230/.362/.423/.785... .193 ISO, 31.1% K%

Trout undoubtedly would have had every voter's attention if he put forward a 75% version of a vintage Trout season. Coming off a new low from 2024, Trout would have been a shoe-in for AL Comeback Player of the Year should he not be hitting many career lows across the board. Adell would be the Angels' representative should the franchise have a winner in this category, as he is one of eight players to produce at least 33 home runs and 90 RBIs. Adell has some narrative in his favor, as Angels fans were calling for his DFA during the season before his massive turnaround.

Angels fans calling for Jo Adell to win this prestigious award after the 2025 season

A Comeback Player of the Year award is more about a narrative than anything. They normally go to players who were injured for the entirety of the prior year, then turn into one of the best players in baseball. Then-White Sox and then-Astros stars Garrett Crochet and Justin Verlander are recent winners who fit that criteria. AL CPOY winners are also more about the recovery than the play -- then-White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, then Orioles-hitter Trey Mancini and then-Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco who were recovering from cancer diagnoses before being able to return to the field.

Much like with the All-Star Game and the American League Player of the Month for June, Minnesota's Byron Buxton likely will eclipse Adell's candidacy. Buxton is a bigger star than Adell, so he has that going for him. The Twins star also has much better rate stats that will likely resonate with voters, despite Adell playing in almost 30 more games this season and having better counting stats. Jacob deGrom is another player who could best Adell in the voting, as he missed virtually the entire 2024 season and is a bona fide Cy Young candidate now. The thing with Adell is he was just bad last year, so winning the award would be somewhat of a back-handed compliment.

Adell's breakout season will likely only be recognized by Angels fans. Nevertheless, it's a massive development for both the player and the team. His 2025 is exactly what fans pictured in their minds eye when he was a hotshot prospect, and if he can replicate that next season then the Angels will seriously need to consider extending him.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout