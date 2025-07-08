Angels' Jo Adell succumbs to All-Star disrespect thanks to Seattle's Julio Rodríguez

It has felt like everybody has been out to get Jo Adell his entire MLB career, given the lofty expectations on the former first round pick and the suboptimal results that have followed. Adell's own team assuredly was out to get him when he was providing just awful MLB at bats early in his career, as the Angels optioned Adell down to Triple-A more than a few times from 2021-2023.

However, the primary culprits of people wanting Adell to answer for his baseball crimes have been Angels fans. Over-and-over-and-over again have fans called for the outfielder to get traded or designated for assignment. Well, fast-forward to 2025 and Angels fans are now calling for justice following Adell's snub from the All-Star Game given that he has perhaps been the team's best hitter. It appears that the players' All-Star ballot and the Commissioner's Office might have been out to get Adell as well.

LA Angels' Jo Adell officially succumbs to unavoidable All-Star disrespect

There was no chance Adell was going to be named the American League Player Of The Month for June, just given how good Seattle's Cal Raleigh was. Adell did wind up receiving votes because he ended up totaling 11 home runs (a historic amount for the franchise), 19 RBIs, seven walks, and 20 runs scored. However, Raleigh's teammate, Julio Rodríguez, beat out Adell for a spot on the American League All-Star roster...and there was a good chance that that wasn't going to happen.

guess which guy is an all star pic.twitter.com/4cSrJJWdSv — swilly ☻ (@swillysports) July 6, 2025

Adell's defense is far inferior to Rodríguez's, exemplified by the major difference in bWAR, but the Angels' outfielder's bat has been undeniably better than the Seattle outfielder's. Obviously Rodríguez has more star-power than Adell...but if star power was the end-all, be-all of the selection process than Mike Trout would have been selected over both of them.

Is this the biggest snub? Probably not. Chicago's Seiya Suzuki, Philadelphia's Trea Turner and New York's Juan Soto/Pete Alonso all not making the National League roster is pretty absurd. Toronto's George Springer probably should have made the American League team over Rodríguez and Detroit's Javier Báez (although he was voted in by the fans). It just feels like Adell played his way into the Midsummer Classic after his strong June, and it stinks that he will have to wait for players to withdraw in order to make the team. Especially given that he lost out to a division rival who plays the same position. Ugh.

For now, Yusei Kikuchi is the lone All-Star the Angels are sending to Atlanta.

