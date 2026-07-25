The Los Angeles Angels appear to be listening to any and all trade offers with the August 3 deadline just over a week away, and Reid Detmers is quickly becoming a popular target. Detmers' breakout this season has catapulted him to the top of most team's wish lists, and the Angels would be foolish not to listen.

That doesn't mean the Halos have to trade him, however. Detmers is under team control for two more seasons beyond 2026, but with so many clubs looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter at the deadline, Los Angeles might be able to get an absolute haul for their hard-slinging southpaw.

With that in mind, let's take a peek at some potential trade packages that three organizations — all of whom are known to be targeting starting pitching at the deadline — might be willing to surrender in order to swing a deal for Detmers.

3 Reid Detmers trade packages that could reshape the Angels’ future

Angels receive: Juan Tomas (SS), Kane Kepley (OF), Jaxon Wiggins (RHP)

Cubs receive: Reid Detmers (LHP)

The Cubs would likely be interested in either one of the Angels starters — Detmers or Soriano. The Cubbies are somewhat left-handed heavy in their starting rotation with Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, and David Peterson all on the active roster, but all three will be free agents after the 2026 season. Detmers comes with multiple years of team control.

With that in mind, however, the Angels should be able to poach a few good prospects from the Cubs farm system. Kane Kepley was Chicago's second-round draft pick just last year, and has posted a .256/.430/.407 slash line at High-A this season. Juan Tomas is a speedy shortstop prospect who's still learning the ropes. He's currently in the Arizona Complex League and has tremendous upside.

Both Kepley and Tomas are fine prospects, but adding Jaxon Wiggins to the equation would allow the Angels to quickly replace Detmers in the rotation. He had a trip to the IL earlier this season, but he's since made the jump to Triple-A and has the makings of a frontline starter.

Angels receive: Luke Sinnard (RHP), Cam Caminiti (LHP)

Braves receive: Reid Detmers (LHP)

The Braves have endured a bevy of injuries to their starting rotation this season, and if they hope to make some noise in the postseason, they'll need to help supplement the losses of Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider. There's little doubt they'd be interested in Detmers.

Cam Caminiti, the son of former big-leaguer Ken Caminiti, is the top prospect in the Braves farm system according to MLB Pipeline, and top-50 prospect overall. Caminiti registered 90 punch outs in 17 starts last season, and already has 74 strikeouts in 2026. Adding a 6-foot-2 lefty with MLB bloodlines who can touch 97 mph might be too enticing to pass up.

But Caminiti alone won't be enough to pry Detmers away from Anaheim. But another young arm in the Braves system might be enough to seal the deal. Luke Sinnard was Atlanta's third-round pick in 2024, and though he's battled abdominal injuries this season, the 24-year-old could be a fast riser. He spent time in the Arizona Fall League last year, and looks like a surefire starter if he can stay healthy.

Angels receive: Cooper Ingle (C), Juneiker Caceres (OF), George Valera (OF)

Guardians receive: Reid Detmers (LHP)

The Guardians are always on the lookout for controllable, inexpensive pitching, so it's safe to assume that Detmers' $2.625 million salary and two-plus years of team control will be rather attractive to the defending AL Central champions. Cleveland is currently chasing down the Chicago White Sox, and could use an extra arm in the rotation.

Logan O'Hoppe has never found his footing, and has since fallen out of favor with the Los Angeles faithful. Finding a suitable replacement should be on the Angels' wishlist at the trade deadline, and Cooper Ingle is a top-100 prospect. With Cleveland's early-season trade for Patrick Bailey, it's quite likely that Ingle is available.

Juneiker Caceres was an international signee in 2024, and the 18-year-old has been hitting for both contact (.321 AVG) and power (.536 SLG) in the minor leagues this season. Throw in change-of-scenery candidate George Valera, who was once highly thought of by most scouts, and this could be a fine deal for the Halos.