Blueprint to get Angels to trade Reid Detmers couldn't be more simple

The Los Angeles Angels have a number of intriguing trade chips but left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers is clearly one of the better ones. For any teams out there looking to land Detmers in a trade, there is a pretty obvious blueprint they need to follow. While analysts have given the Angels good grades for the haul they got in the MLB Draft, the Halos still have one of the lowest-ranked farm systems in MLB. They are light on promising young hitters in the pipeline so any team that could offer them that could get LA’s attention.

Owner Arte Moreno was reportedly not open to the team trading Detmers away but that was before John Mozeliak took over as the interim general manager following the firing of Perry Minasian. We don’t know if Mozeliak has the green light to trade Detmers but he has seemed to suggest he has a lot of autonomy to do what he feels is best for the team.

The Angels have mostly pitchers in the top ten of their prospect rankings. Nelson Rada is the top position player but he is more of a contact hitter and has very little power. That’s why the Halos could use some hitters who have some pop in their bat and could make an impact in a big league lineup.

What players could the Angels get in exchange for Detmers?

Who are some prospects they could target in a trade? Well, there will certainly be some contenders calling to check on his availability. The Atlanta Braves would make sense since they could use a starter and they could offer up a player like shortstop Alex Lodise who has 18 home runs in the minors this season.

Maybe a team like the Milwaukee Brewers would be willing to offer up a prospect like Andrew Fischer who is known for his power and has 29 homers in the minors this season. The Guardians could use another starter to compete in the tight American League Central and they could dangle outfielder Jace LaViolette who has a ton of power and has 14 dingers in the minors.

There is no shortage of options for the Angels and teams that want Detmers know the prospects that will get the Halos excited. It’s far from a guarantee that Detmers will be dealt especially since he’s still under team control beyond this year but if the Angels want to start adding some promising young hitters to the organization they have a great opportunity at the trade deadline.