With a week left in a lost season for the Angels, the biggest storyline of their September (and maybe their season) has come and gone as Mike Trout hit his 400th career home run last Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies. The home run was blasted 485 feet, and now Halo fans can reset their focus on 2026. But before the off season and the 2026 campaign, there’s a week of Angels baseball left and a few storylines worth monitoring.

3 storylines to watch in Angels final week of 2025 season

Can Angels play spoiler?

The final two series of the Angels’ season come against the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros. With the Astros three games back of the Seattle Mariners, odds are they’ll be destined as a Wild Card team before this weekend. However, if they sweep the Athletics during the week while the Mariners falter against the Rockies, it could come down to this weekend where the Astros play the Angels and the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. If that does present itself, the Halos could ensure that the Astros are forced to play on the road in the first round in hopes of tripping up their biggest rival.

How do the new guys fare?

Mitch Farris, Sam Aldegheri, and Caden Dana have seen mixed results as starters over the past few weeks. Denzer Guzman and Christian Moore have both had some highlights as regular starters since injured decimated the Angels’ infield, but both are far from finished products. With quality opponents in the Royals and Astros, the final week is a good opportunity for the younger members of the roster to finish the season strong and bring momentum into a pivotal off season in Anaheim.

A farewell to Kyle Hendricks

Monday brought the announcement that Kyle Hendricks would reportedly be retiring following the 2025 season. While he only spent one season in Anaheim, it has become clear that the SoCal native wanted one final season pitching for his hometown team. Hendricks’ season was by no means extraordinary, but he had some memorable moments for the Halos this season.

While there are no playoff races to follow for the Angels or postseason awards that their players are vying for, the final six games of their 2025 season still have storylines to track and keep tabs on. If the still team maintains that they hope to be competitive in 2026 and beyond, that can start with building momentum in the final week of the season to carry into the off season.

